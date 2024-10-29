Tech Firm Kopis Bolsters AI Credentials Through Orange Bees Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The agreement marks significant growth amid Kopis' 25th anniversary and introduces HoneyBrain, an AI-powered quality control enhancing standards through advanced visual detection

GREENVILLE, S.C.

Kopis , a Greenville, South Carolina-based tech firm specializing in high-impact software, cloud solutions, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services to businesses and state agencies nationwide, has announced the integration of Orange Bees, a developer of best-in-class software and consulting services, as well as its proprietary technology solutions including HoneyBrain, an industry-leading AI-powered quality control platform. The deal marks a significant milestone in the growth and expansion of Kopis as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, Orange Bees employees will be integrated into the Kopis team and operate under the Kopis brand. However, Orange Bees' proprietary AI solution, HoneyBrain, will maintain its brand identity, ensuring continuity for its clients across the manufacturing industry. This deal aligns with Kopis' strategic vision to enhance its technological capabilities and its service offerings, enabling the expanded company to provide more comprehensive solutions to its clients. Additionally, both companies have achieved the Microsoft Gold Partner accreditation, reflecting their collective expertise in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure platforms.

"HoneyBrain assists in Kopis' goal of helping customers improve their scalability, repeatability and reliability."

"Orange Bees' track record of delivering high-quality enterprise solutions is crucial as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in our industry," said Andrew Kurtz, founder and CEO of Kopis. "A primary benefit of AI-powered software, such as HoneyBrain, is its ability to act as a periscope, providing real-time operational visibility where blind corners used to dominate supply chain management and inspection processes in the manufacturing sector. HoneyBrain assists in our goal of helping customers improve their scalability, repeatability and reliability."

In 2019, Orange Bees was recognized as South Carolina's fastest-growing company and has worked with notable clients such as General Electric, Capital One, Milliken, and BMW Group. This will not only expand Kopis' client base but also enhance its ability to serve existing clients with a broader range of services and technical expertise.

Kopis has been named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies, SC Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies, Top Work Places in South Carolina, as well as Best Places to Work in South Carolina for several years running.

