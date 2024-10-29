Hydrocarbon Processing's Issue On 'Sustainability And The Energy Transition' Wins Eddie Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrocarbon Processing , the leading serving the global refining, petrochemical, and processing industries, is excited to announce that its January 2024 issue, with a special focus on Sustainability and the Transition, has won the prestigious Eddie Award for Full Issue in the Energy/Utilities/Engineering category. This award, presented by FOLIO:, honors the finest in editorial content across a wide array of industries.

The January 2024 issue explored critical topics shaping the future of energy, offering in-depth analysis on sustainability initiatives and the technological innovations driving the energy transition. The issue resonated with readers globally, providing timely insights for industry professionals navigating an evolving energy landscape.

"We are truly honored that our issue on Sustainability and the Energy Transition has been recognized with an Eddie Award," said Lee Nichols, Vice President of Content at Gulf Energy Information, publisher of Hydrocarbon Processing. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our editorial team to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the industry today. Sustainability and the energy transition are critical areas of focus for our readers, and we are proud to deliver impactful content that drives the conversation forward."

The award-winning issue featured expert contributions from companies including Neste Renewable Polymers and Chemicals , Linde Engineering , Saudi Aramco , Tüpraş , Aspen Technology and more. To read the full January 2024 issue and access more exclusive content from Hydrocarbon Processing, click here .

About Gulf Energy Information

Gulf Energy Information provides premium technical and business content to the global energy and infrastructure sectors, fostering trusted engagement with industry leaders. For over a century, Gulf has been the most reliable source in B2B media, delivering essential insights to the industries we serve. Our portfolio of market-leading brands-including Hydrocarbon Processing, Petroleum Economist, World Oil, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Gas Processing & LNG, H2Tech, Hydrogen Economist, Carbon Economist, and Underground Infrastructure-keeps professionals informed with real-time content across digital platforms and through in-person and virtual events.

About the Eddie Awards

The Eddie Awards, presented by FOLIO:, celebrate editorial excellence in B2B and consumer publishing. The awards recognize the best editorial work across a variety of platforms, including print, digital, and multimedia.

Media Contact

Roger Jordan

VP Marketing

Gulf Energy Information

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (281) 610-8868

SOURCE Gulf Energy Information

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED