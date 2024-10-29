Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Size, Top Trends To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Non-surgical skin tightening is a minimally invasive surgical technique that enhances skin laxity and wrinkles without surgery. It heats the epidermis using radiofrequency, ultrasound, and laser energy. Non-surgical devices are used to heat deeper skin layers and stimulate the formation of collagen and elastin, as well as to fill in wrinkles and deep fissures and enhance skin texture. Without surgery or disfigurement, non-surgical skin tightening helps restore elasticity and tighten sagging skin on the face, neck, buttocks, armpits, thighs, and abdomen. It also provides minimal discomfort and natural results while delaying aging.

Market Dynamics Rising Approvals for Skin Tightening Products Drives the Global Market

The increase in treatment approvals and non-invasive skin tightening devices stimulates the market. Before these devices and remedies can be sold, they must receive FDA approval. The FDA has approved numerous devices and remedies for non-surgical skin tightening. These treatments and devices utilize a distinctive mechanism to accomplish the desired outcomes.

Non-invasive ultrasound skin tightening treatments such as Ultherapy have received FDA approval. The FDA has also approved RF treatments for their services. Thermage, Profound RF, Exilis, and Morpheus8 all offer RF treatments. A combination of treatments, such as IPL and RF, is increasingly utilized and FDA-approved. Thus, an increase in approvals for these skin-tightening products expands the market.

Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures in Men Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Social media is an effective method for enhancing culture and increasing awareness of cosmetic interventions in males. Gender norms encourage and blur gender behavior, causing males to be conscious of their appearance. This trend is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period as men of this generation recognize the significance of maintaining healthy skin.

According to the Aesthetic Guide, only about 4% of men opt for surgical procedures to improve their appearance, while about 6% desire non-surgical procedures. Male treatments are more affordable than their female counterparts. Increasing male cosmetic procedure patients will result in innovative, superior treatment, attracting more male patients to cosmetic procedures and fostering market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant

global non-surgical skin tightening market

shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period. Awareness and preference for non-invasive cosmetic procedures contribute to the region's advanced device and procedure potential. The propensity of the American populace to invest in costly cosmetic procedures presents numerous market expansion opportunities. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery-International Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures Performed in 2019, the United States performed 2,630,832 non-surgical procedures in 2019. In 2018, more than 1.7 billion patients in the United States spent money on non-surgical cosmetic procedures, according to Ulthera, Inc. Therefore, there is an increase in non-surgical procedures due to increased awareness of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and the simple availability of commercialized procedures and skilled professionals nationwide.

Europe is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period. Competent and board-certified cosmetic surgeons are available in the region for aesthetic procedures. Population prevalence of skin laxity and awareness of various cosmetic procedures propel the market in the region. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), the number of non-surgical procedures performed in Germany increased by 194% between 2016 and 2019. This increase in adoption results from sophisticated technologies and rapid outcomes for non-surgical procedures, such as reduced laxity, painless procedures, absence of scars, and many others. In addition, laser and other energy devices used for non-surgical skin tightening increased preference due to minimal discomfort, minimally invasive procedures, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery. Thus, the increasing use of laser devices in non-surgical skin tightening treatments and other conditions has propelled the regional market.

Key Highlights



The global non-surgical skin tightening market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global non-surgical skin tightening market is bifurcated into laser-based devices, ultrasound devices, radiofrequency devices, and others.

The radiofrequency devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period.

Based on age group, the global non-surgical skin tightening market is segmented into < 35, 35-65, and > 65.

The 35-65 segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.03% over the forecast period.

Based on gender, the global non-surgical skin tightening market is bifurcated into male and female segments.

The female segment dominates the global market and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global non-surgical skin tightening market is bifurcated into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and beauty clinics.

The dermatology clinics segment owns the highest market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.96% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Sisram MedicalBausch Health Companies IncENDYMEDF Care SystemsLutronicCuteraCynosureEn. S.p.AVenus Concept CanadaMeyer-HaakeAesthetics BiomedicalAsclepion Laser Technologies GmbHBISON MedicalFotona d.d Recent Developments

March 2023- Revolution Medical, a prominent provider of innovative aesthetic solutions, introduced the Pure Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Device . It is designed to provide patients with the most advanced non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatments. May 2023- Reveal Lasers LLC, a prominent provider of energy-based devices, revealed the launch of Eterna, an FDA-cleared radiofrequency device that minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, tightens skin via soft tissue coagulation, and does not need consumables.

Segmentation

By ProductLaser-Based DevicesUltrasound DevicesRadiofrequency DevicesOthersBy Age Group< 3535-65> 65By GenderFemaleMaleBy End-UserHospitalsDermatology ClinicsBeauty Clinics