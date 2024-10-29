HSBC posts pre-tax profit of USD8.5 billion in Q3

(MENAFN) In its third-quarter financial report for 2024, HSBC, one of Europe’s leading banks, posted a pre-tax profit of approximately USD8.5 billion, marking a substantial year-on-year increase. This 10 percent rise, compared to the USD7.7 billion recorded in the same period last year, has significantly outpaced expectations, showcasing the bank’s solid performance in a challenging financial landscape. HSBC's robust profit figures highlight the strength of its global operations and effective management strategies, particularly in a year marked by economic uncertainty and market volatility.



Analysts had anticipated a more conservative pre-tax profit estimate of around USD7.6 billion for HSBC in this quarter. However, the bank surpassed these predictions, achieving figures USD900 million higher than the forecast. The unexpected profitability reflects HSBC’s ability to navigate complex economic conditions while continuing to generate returns for its investors. This success also underscores HSBC’s efforts to streamline operations and leverage growth opportunities in key global markets, particularly across Asia and Europe, where the bank has a substantial presence.



The increase in HSBC’s post-tax profit was also noteworthy, with third-quarter earnings reaching USD6.75 billion, a 7.7 percent improvement over the previous year. This uptick in post-tax income indicates a broader trend of efficient cost management and strategic investment decisions that are paying off for the bank. By enhancing profitability across various divisions, HSBC has managed to maintain its competitive edge, despite external pressures from fluctuating interest rates, global inflation, and regulatory demands.



HSBC’s overall financial performance in this period not only surpassed industry expectations but also strengthened its position as a leader in international banking. The bank’s ability to achieve these results is attributed to its diversified business model and effective risk management practices, which have helped it capitalize on favorable economic conditions where possible. As the year progresses, HSBC’s performance will be closely watched by investors and analysts, particularly as it continues to pursue ambitious growth targets in an increasingly interconnected and competitive financial sector.

