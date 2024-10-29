New book 'I'm Sorry I Cremated You' Explores Grief and Comedy's Power to Heal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New 'I'm Sorry I Cremated You' Explores Grief and Comedy's Power to Heal

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the new memoir I'm Sorry I Cremated You: Finding the Funny in Life and Loss, author Jaclyn Michelle Smith shares a compelling tale of how her love of improv comedy helped her manage grief as her father slipped into dementia in the final year of his life.The loss of a parent was not new to Smith. Her mother had died seven years earlier and also had suffered from dementia toward the end. Through I'm Sorry I Cremated You, published by Advantage Books, Smith explores the heartache of both parents' deaths and the ways in which she overcame the pain she felt.Smith is an HR professional, but she also began taking classes in improv comedy on the side. She writes that her cherished pastime served as much-needed therapy by forcing her to be present in the moment when onstage and not think about the stress and grief she was dealing with off-stage.“Improv has taught me how to handle my anxiety better because it taught me to embrace rather than fear the unknown,” Smith writes.“Improv is all about the unknown and what's going to happen next. Improv is a magical alchemy that transforms paralyzing anxiety into exhilarating anticipation.”The connection between Smith's improv classes and their application to real life is reflected in the chapter titles, such as“Trust Your Scene Partners,”“Develop Your Character and Play With Joy,” and“Be Confident in Your Choices.”But at its heart, this is a book about Smith, her parents, and the sorrow people face when a loved one dies. Smith fleshes out her relationship with her mother and father by mixing in childhood memories, such as the time she plagiarized a poem for a school assignment only to have her proud father memorialize the work on an expensive plaque that became a constant reminder of her literary theft.Ultimately, I'm Sorry I Cremated You is a testament to the bonds of family, an exploration of the universal experience of loss, and a validation of how a sense of humor helps the human spirit carry on.Smith's journey to becoming a published author came about through a program offered by her employer, Advantage-The Authority Company. Advantage encourages employees to propose book ideas. If their proposal is approved, the book is published through the company's Advantage Books imprint.About Jaclyn Michelle SmithJaclyn Michelle Smith, author of I'm Sorry I Cremated You: Finding the Funny in Life and Loss, works in human resources for Advantage-The Authority Company. She previously was a social worker. Smith has a bachelor's degree in child and family development from Georgia Southern University.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

