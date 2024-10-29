INCYBER FORUM KICKS OFF IN MONTREAL, LOOKS AHEAD TO FIRST-EVER SAN ANTONIO CONFERENCE IN JUNE 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Europe's Largest Annual Cybersecurity Event Begins Its Third Year in Montreal Focused on Cybersecurity in the Age of AI, Will Debut in the U.S. in San Antonio June 17-18, 2025

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The InCyber Forum , host and convener of Europe's largest annual cybersecurity conference, today announced the start of its third annual Montreal event, where representatives from the city of San Antonio will preview the upcoming launch of the first-ever U.S. edition of the forum June 17-18, 2025.

Started in 2007, the InCyber Forum has become the preeminent cybersecurity convening in Europe focused on digital security and trust. The annual InCyber Forum conference in Lille, France, now in its seventeenth year, is a 20,000-person event representing professionals from 82 countries across the entire digital ecosystem

This year's conference in Montreal runs from Oct. 29-30. Programming will focus on "cybersecurity in the age of AI" and feature a variety of speakers and panelists from industry, government, and academia.

Similarly, the San Antonio InCyber Forum in June 2025 will bring together leaders in the cybersecurity space from around the world to discuss the latest technologies, innovations, and industry best-practices. Special focus will also be given to how to protect against constantly evolving cyber threats unique to the U.S. and how those threats specifically impact its allies in the hemisphere and other North American stakeholders.

"We're quite excited to be here in Montreal and can't wait to bring the InCyber Forum to America next June," said Vincent Riou, general manager of InCyber Forum Americas. "The expansion of the forum into North America – both Canada and, soon, the U.S. – is a natural extension of the forum's offering and unique programming which brings together commercial, policy, academic, and civil elements of the cybersecurity landscape around the globe."

The San Antonio delegation to Montreal includes representatives from the City of San Antonio, Visit San Antonio, greater:SATX, the University of Texas at San Antonio, Port San Antonio, the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, the CyberTexas Foundation, the U.S.-Mexico Foundation, and the San Antonio chapter of AFCEA International.

"San Antonio is the perfect location for the first U.S. edition of the InCyber Forum, and we look forward to previewing all that San Antonio has to offer here at the exciting Montreal edition of the forum," said Marc Anderson, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio. "San Antonio is America's fastest growing city and a major U.S. cybersecurity hub. We can't wait to welcome the InCyber Forum to the Alamo City next June."

"greater:SATX is thrilled to support the InCyber Forum as a host partner for this international event coming to our great city," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, president and CEO of greater:SATX. "Hosting the first U.S.-based edition of the forum in San Antonio speaks to the importance of our region within the global cybersecurity landscape. San Antonio has the largest concentration of cybersecurity companies outside of the Dulles Technology Corridor, near Washington, D.C., and is home to more than 1,000 cybersecurity companies. We are excited to welcome the global cybersecurity community to San Antonio and amplify the efforts of InCyber."



"The U.S.-Mexico Foundation is a binational non-profit organization dedicated to fostering cooperation and bilateral understanding between the United States and Mexico," said Enrique Perret, managing director of the U.S.-Mexico Foundation. "Cybersecurity and the various cyber threats facing the U.S. and Mexico create a clear opportunity for collaboration and increased dialogue to protect important infrastructure and assets critical to future safety, security, and success of both nations."

About the InCyber Forum

The InCyber Forum began in Lille, France, in 2007, and has become an active community of 65,000 cybersecurity professionals, business leaders, and policymakers in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and beyond. Over the last 15 years, the forum has become the most prominent cybersecurity and digital trust convening in Europe, with 20,000 participants, 650 private and public sponsors, 530 speakers, and representatives from 82 countries. For more details, visit the InCyber Forum North America website .

Sign up HERE to receive timely updates on the first-ever U.S. edition of the InCyber Forum in San Antonio, Texas, June 17-18, 2025.

