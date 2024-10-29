EMEA Micro Data Center Market Forecast Report 2023-2024 & 2031: Rise In Demand In Remote Areas And Sustainable Data Centers Bolster Opportunities

Further, the growing demand for industrial automation and the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, significant initiatives taken by the government to promote digitalization and adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT in various industries, including retail, BFSI, and healthcare, are fueling the market growth.

The UK is witnessing tremendous growth in its healthcare sector. The National Health Service (NHS) is undergoing a financing reform to support the transformation of health and social care through technological applications such as high-speed connectivity and digital skills. To back this, the UK Government is making various investments in the digitization of the healthcare sector. For instance, in June 2022, the UK Government announced an investment of US$ 182.38 million (GBP 150 million) over the next three years to support social care and enable digital healthcare transformation.

Similarly, in October 2023, the Department of Health and Social Care announced an investment of US$ 36.40 million (GBP 30 million) in innovative technology for the NHS. Through this the government is modernizing medical technology by cutting waiting times, speeding up diagnosis, and improving patient treatment.

Such growing investment in the digitization of the healthcare industry is fueling the adoption of micro data centers in the country. Various hospitals are adopting micro data centers for scalable and effective real-time data access and storage. For instance, in June 2023, UK's Barnet Hospital announced that it had installed 42U Micro Data Centre 3 in the intensive care unit (ICU). The containerized facility has a capacity of up to 12 kW load and will provide network and communications services for the operational side of the ICU.

Based on application, the EMEA micro data center market is divided into BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The IT & telecom industry segment held the largest EMEA micro data center market share. Micro data centers have transformed the IT & telecom industry by offering a compact yet powerful solution for managing and storing data. In IT, micro data centers are being used to support edge computing, allowing for faster processing of data closer to the source, bringing down latency, and improving overall performance.

Telecom companies are also leveraging micro data centers to support 5G technology, enabling them to deploy infrastructure in locations where traditional data centers are not viable. These micro data centers are not only space-efficient but also provide the necessary computing power, storage, and networking capabilities, making them essential for the evolving needs of IT & telecom operations.

Companies Featured



Eaton Corp Plc

Cannon Technologies Ltd

SCHAFER Ausstattungssysteme GmbH

Rittal GmbH & Co KG

Delta Electronics Inc

Datwyler IT Infra GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Intellinet Network Solutions

Panduit

Legrand SA Vertiv Group Corp.

Key Attributes:

