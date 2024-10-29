Vast And GGS Energy Partner To Bring CSP-Powered Green Methanol And SAF To The U.S.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vast Renewables Limited (“Vast”) (Nasdaq: VSTE), a company specialising in concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) systems that generate zero-carbon, utility-scale electricity and industrial process heat, today announced it has signed a development services agreement with GGS Energy LLC (“GGS Energy”), a leading energy transition development company with deep project development experience, to pursue a commercial-scale synthetic fuels project in the Southwest United States (Project Bravo).

Project Bravo, Vast's first deployment in the U.S., will see Vast's CSP v3.0 technology used to generate carbon free heat and electricity to power a co-located refinery that will produce green methanol and/or electrically powered sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF). The project is expected to be located in the Southwest United States.

Methanol is one of the most versatile hydrogen derivatives which, if produced using clean energy, has the potential to decarbonise shipping and aviation fuels. Using CSP can potentially reduce green fuel production costs by up to 40 percent according to a recent report by engineering group Fichtner. Furthermore, e-SAF will be critical to reducing emissions from the aviation industry over the coming decades. Given these and other strong demand trends, the parties expect to attract high-quality, long-term offtake contracts from global strategic partners.

Project Bravo will build on Solar Methanol 1 (SM1), the CSP-powered green methanol reference plant to be located in Australia at the Port Augusta Green Energy Hub, that Vast is co-developing with global energy company Mabanaft. SM1 will be supplied with baseload renewable heat from Vast's co-located 30 MW / 288 MWh CSP plant, and it will have the capacity to produce 7,500 tonnes of green methanol each year.

Vast has been undertaking early-stage development activities for Project Bravo, including initial design, site selection and feasibility assessments, to create a viable project ready for the next phase of development in collaboration with GGS Energy. The project has a development target of 550MWh of CSP generation, with further details to be released as development activities unfold.

The development services agreement sets out how Vast will advance Project Bravo with GGS Energy, a subsidiary of Glacier Global Partners that was formed in 2020 as an energy transition company focused on developing utility-scale renewable energy. The project's success could unlock the mass production of green fuels from synthetic feedstocks in the US and catalyse a pipeline of future projects.

Craig Wood, CEO of Vast, said,“CSP has the potential to unlock low-cost green fuel production in the U.S., and it can play a significant role in helping decarbonise shipping and aviation. We are delighted to have GGS Energy as a development partner to advance our plans in the U.S., which is a key market for Vast's technology.”

Tommy Soriero from GGS Energy said,“GGS Energy is excited to partner with Vast and work to develop Project Bravo. This collaboration marks a significant step toward a sustainable future, harnessing advanced technology to produce low-cost green fuels. We are eager to combine our expertise and resources to ensure the success and impact of future innovative projects starting with Project Bravo.”

About Vast

Vast is a renewable energy company that has developed CSP systems to generate, store and dispatch carbon free, utility-scale electricity and industrial heat, and to unlock the production of green fuels. Vast's CSP v3.0 approach to CSP utilises a proprietary, modular sodium loop to efficiently capture and convert solar heat into these end products.

Visit for more information.

About GGS Energy LLC

GGS Energy was formed in 2020 as an energy infrastructure company focusing on developments of utility-scale energy transition projects. The GGS team has an extensive infrastructure development experience in the U.S. and internationally utilizing multiple technologies including utility scale CSP, coal-to-liquids projects, PV solar, Wind, BESS, and many more.

