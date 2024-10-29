Magna Debuts Scalable, Eco-Friendly ICE To Hybrid Transmission For European OEM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



First high-volume contract award for new product supports various vehicle models globally with ICE transmissions

New modular Dual Clutch Transmission enables seamless hybrid transition on the same vehicle with minor changes Efficient and compact design with optimized torque-to-weight ratio results in lower CO2 emissions, contributing to a cleaner future

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is accelerating the industry's move toward a cleaner future with the debut of its innovative Dual Clutch Transmission Eco (DCT Eco) solution for a European OEM. This contract marks the first high-volume award for the new transmission family and supports various models in global markets with ICE transmissions.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

While the awarded business is exclusively for non-hybridized ICE vehicles, Magna's DCT Eco can be easily tailored to support both ICE and hybrid powertrain strategies on the same vehicle platform needing only minor changes. Its modular design provides high efficiency and an excellent torque-to-weight ratio in a very compact form, delivering significant CO2 benefits in conventional B- and C-segment vehicles.

"We are taking an agnostic approach in supplying power to wheels, and our DCT Eco is a great example of a cost-efficient and flexible solution," said Diba Ilunga, President Magna Powertrain. "Today, we are seeing increased customer demand for hybrids worldwide to further reduce CO2 emissions. While our transmission award will support non-hybridized ICE vehicles, our Eco product family can serve as a stepping-stone for any customer looking to facilitate future hybridization of their vehicle platforms without the need for expensive vehicle restructuring.”

Magna's building block strategy allows for easy scalability of the DCT Eco, enabling OEMs to easily hybridize their platforms staying in the same Dual Clutch Transmission base architecture. Magna's HDT Eco (Hybrid Drive Transmission) 48V or HV and DHD Eco (Dedicated Hybrid Drive) support everything from 48V mild hybrids up to 120 kW 400 Volt solutions.

Magna has already started production for this program. The DCT Eco was successfully launched in vehicle models earlier this year in South America, with various European models set to follow in 2025.

To learn more about Magna's complete Eco family of scalable transmissions, visit the company's product page .

