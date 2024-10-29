Egypt Condemns Israeli Occupation's Ban On UNRWA Operations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Egypt condemned on Tuesday the Israeli occupation's decision through the Knesset to ban the operations of UNRWA, a key international organization providing support to millions of Palestinians on their occupied lands.

Egypt, through its Foreign Ministry, deemed the decision as part of a long line of Israeli occupation's violations of international and humanitarian laws, reiterating in this regard, Cairo's utter refusal of clear policies aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from their own lands and homes.

It called on the international community and organizations, namely the UNSC, to put an end to the Israeli outrageous violations to protect innocent Palestinian lives and hold violators of international law accountable for their crimes.

The statement reaffirmed the UNRWA's crucial role in helping Palestinian refugees in their homeland and in the region, saying that the agency could not be replaced or substituted. (end)

