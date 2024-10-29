Two Pedestrians Killed After Hit By Tipper In J&K's Kishtwar
Date
10/29/2024 7:07:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a tipper vehicle in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the tipper (JK17A- 2841) hit the pedestrian duo near Drabshalla this afternoon, leading to on spot death of one them and serious injuries to other.
ADVERTISEMENT
The injured was shifted to hospital however he succumbed to his injuries, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased have been identified as Bilal Ahmad son of Ghulam Mustafa and Ishrat Hussain son of Mohd Hanief both residents of Chinga Bhalessa.
Confirming it, a police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.
Read Also
26 Nursing Students Among 30 Injured As Mini-Bus Falls Into Ditch In J&K's Udhampur
Man Dead, Another Injured As Car Collides With Tanker In Sonamarg
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29102024000215011059ID1108828411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.