(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Resource Offers Tailored Smoothie Menu for Individuals Incorporating GLP-1 Medications into Their & Wellness Routines

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's leading smoothie brand, is proud to announce the launch of its GLP-1 Support Menu for guests using GLP-1

agonists to help them achieve their weight loss or weight management goals. As a brand on a mission to support healthy and active lifestyles, this dedicated menu will be available online, within the Smoothie King mobile app, and in all Smoothie King locations across the U.S. Designed for individuals who are incorporating GLP-1 medications into their routines, the new menu is intended to empower guests with great tasting, nutritional choices that complement their unique needs. The launch positions Smoothie King as the first national

QSR brand to introduce a menu specifically created to assist the millions of Americans currently taking prescription GLP-1 medications.

Smoothie King Launches GLP-1 Support Menu to Support Health and Fitness Journeys of Medication Users

Continue Reading

The Smoothie King GLP-1 Support Menu features high protein smoothies with 20 grams of protein or more-that are rich in fiber and have 0g of added sugar - key nutritional factors that can help individuals maintain balanced energy levels and achieve their health goals, according to registered dietitians. Smoothie King developed the menu in partnership with Molly Kimball, a registered dietitian with

Ochsner Health, the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South. Kimball leads Ochsner Eat Fit, a program that spotlights nutritious and delicious meal options at popular restaurants and markets. The smoothies were carefully selected for people on the GLP-1 journey and fit seamlessly into a healthy routine, providing the fuel needed for an active lifestyle without compromising on flavor. The menu also prioritizes nutrient dense smoothies to help with hydration and better support individuals experiencing side effects often associated with GLP-1 medications.

"When developing this menu, it was important to offer blends with a thoughtful balance of nutrient-dense, high-protein, fiber-rich foods to support satiety and muscle mass. We were also mindful of sugar-each smoothie on the menu contains zero grams of added sugar. From a new Gladiator® GLP-1 with 45 grams of protein to the Power Meal SlimTM GLP-1 with 7 grams of fiber, the featured smoothies incorporate essential ingredients to support the effectiveness of GLP-1 and promote overall metabolic health for all individuals, whether they're taking GLP-1 medications or just looking for a hydrating, protein-rich smoothie option," said Molly Kimball, RD,

CSSD, registered dietitian, Ochsner Health.

The GLP-1 Support Menu includes the five following smoothies,



Gladiator® GLP-1



Ingredients: Protein flavor choice of Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry with choice of 2 ingredients: Almonds; Almond Butter, Wild Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Organic Ginger, Kale, Carrots, or Spinach

PROTEIN: 45-61g FIBER: 2-14g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 220-560

Slim N Trim TM GLP-1 Mango Greens



Ingredients: Mangoes, Greek Yogurt, Califia Farms® Almond Milk, Slim N TrimTM Blend, Organic Kale, Ginger, Spinach

PROTEIN: 22g FIBER: 5g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 200

Keto Champ GLP-1 (Berry or Chocolate)



Berry Ingredients: Califia Farms® Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Wild Blueberries, Raspberries, Keto Protein Blend, 100% Cocoa



Chocolate Ingredients: Califia Farms® Almond Milk, Almond Butter, 100% Cocoa, Keto Protein Blend, Stevia Plant-Based Sweetener

PROTEIN: 24g FIBER: 14-15g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 420-450

The Activator® Recovery GLP-1 Almond Berry



Ingredients: Strawberries, Wild Blueberries, Califia Farms® Almond Milk, Coconut Water, Gladiator® Protein Strawberry.

PROTEIN: 24g FIBER: 5g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 200

Power Meal SlimTM GLP-1 (Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry)



Chocolate Ingredients: Bananas, Califia Farms® Almond Milk, Power Slim Protein, 100% Cocoa



Vanilla Ingredients: Bananas, Califia Farms® Almond Milk, Power Slim Protein



Strawberry Ingredients: Bananas, Strawberries, Power Slim Protein PROTEIN: 19-22g FIBER: 6-10g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 190-210

"For over 50 years, Smoothie King has blended delicious, nutritious smoothies, and we are thrilled to launch this menu as part of our continued commitment to supporting our guests on their personal health and wellness journeys," said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. "We know that every individual's path is different, and with the rising use of GLP-1 medications across the country and our customer base, we want to ensure that Smoothie King provides the nutritional resources to match. Our smoothies are more than just a delicious treat-they're a power packed meal on-the-go to help our guests stay on track with their goals."

With nearly 1,200 locations nationwide, Smoothie King offers a diverse range of better-for-you smoothies designed to fit a variety of nutritional needs, from fitness enthusiasts looking to boost performance to individuals seeking balanced, wholesome meal replacements. Smoothie King's

Clean Blends initiative prioritizes whole fruits and vegetables while eliminating a "No-No List" of over 70 ingredients, including artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and added sugars from its smoothies. Whether it's the protein-packed Get Fit Blends, the nutrient-dense Be Well Blends, or the lower calorie Manage Weight Blends, every option is made with real, whole ingredients to help customers achieve their health and wellness goals.

The GLP-1 Support Menu is available now at all locations and can be accessed through the Smoothie King mobile app or at

Smoothieking/GLP-1 .

About Smoothie King

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise-founded in 1973-is a privately held, Dallas-based company with nearly 1,200 stores nationwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely ElizabethTM granola, made with wholesome ingredients,

non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently featured in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's

and

Nation's Restaurant

News'

2023

Top 500 lists. The brand was also named the No. 1 most beloved limited-service brand among millennials in Technomic's "2023 America's Favorite Chains"

study, and recently ranked No. 15 in

Entrepreneur

magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking of the top franchise brands. To order, go to SmoothieKing ; for franchising opportunities, head to SmoothieKingFranchise .

About

Ochsner Eat Fit

Eat Fit is a nonprofit initiative of Ochsner Health , designed to equip community members to live their strongest, healthiest lives. The team of Eat Fit dietitians works closely with local restaurants, markets and other foodservice establishments to identify and develop dishes that meet the Eat Fit nutritional criteria. These items are identified directly on restaurant menus with the Eat Fit seal of approval, making the healthy choice the easy choice when dining out.

Eat Fit encourages nutritious choices whether an individual is looking to lose weight, meet fitness goals, or manage health conditions including diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.



Free to all restaurants and

foodservice establishments, Eat Fit collaborates with more than 600 partners across Louisiana. Its reach has grown to include Eat Fit NOLA, Eat Fit Northshore, Eat Fit BR, Eat Fit Acadiana, and Eat Fit 318.

The Eat Fit team connects deeply within the Eat Fit communities, serving as a resource for all things wellness. Download the Eat Fit smartphone app to find participating restaurants with full nutrition facts of Eat Fit menu items, as well as recipes, community wellness resources, and to connect with a health professional in your area. The Eat Fit team also offers recipes for the home with The Eat Fit Cookbook and Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails, available at .

Follow

@EatFitOchsner on Facebook and Instagram and visit for more information about Eat Fit in your region.

About

Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana's top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Smoothie King

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED