(MENAFN) European Council President Charles Michel has emphasized the need for Georgia to reaffirm its desire to join the European Union in light of recent election results that have sparked controversy within the country. The call for commitment comes after the ruling party, Georgian Dream, achieved a decisive victory in the held on Saturday, garnering over 54 percent of the votes, which positions it to maintain a significant majority in the 150-seat national parliament. However, this victory has been challenged by pro-Western opposition groups who have rejected the results.



With over 99 percent of the ballots counted, the elections saw four additional parties cross the 5 percent threshold, all of which are pro-EU. Despite Georgian Dream's stated support for EU membership, its governance has drawn criticism from Brussels for certain policy decisions that seem at odds with EU integration goals.



In response to the contested election and the opposition’s refusal to accept the outcomes, Michel took to social media platform X on Sunday to urge the Georgian leadership to "demonstrate its firm commitment to the country’s EU path." He also noted that the European Council would be reviewing reports of "alleged irregularities" during the election process, as highlighted by international observers.



The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which monitored the elections, reported that voters had a wide array of candidates to choose from and were generally able to campaign freely. However, the observers also pointed out that the elections took place in a climate of deep societal polarization. The ruling party framed the electoral choice as one of peace versus war, while opposition parties portrayed the election as a referendum on Georgia’s geopolitical alignment.



This situation underscores the complexities of Georgia's political landscape, particularly as it navigates its aspirations for closer ties with the EU amid internal divisions and geopolitical tensions. As the European Union watches closely, the unfolding political dynamics in Georgia could have significant implications for its European integration efforts and regional stability.

