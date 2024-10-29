Dress For Success® Worldwide Goes Beyond Professional Attire With Launch Of New More Than The Dress Podcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"More Than the Dress" reinforces mission and gives new power to help women better navigate their journeys to economic independence.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success Worldwide announced today the launch of its official podcast, "More Than the Dress," hosted by CEO Michele C. Meyer-Shipp. Focusing on leadership, empowerment, and the stories behind remarkable personal and professional journeys, the new podcast features dynamic conversations with corporate executives, thought leaders, influencers, and celebrities from a wide range of diverse industries and backgrounds.

For the past 26 years, Dress for Success has served as the leading global nonprofit supporting unemployed and underemployed women to achieve economic independence. Although known by many for providing women with professional attire, Dress for Success has a rich history of career coaching and job readiness initiatives, as well as networking groups and enrichment programs with one goal in mind -- helping women gain the necessary skills and tools to succeed in work and in life.

"Just as Dress for Success is multidimensional in our mission and global initiatives, we aim to go beyond the surface with our 'More Than the Dress' podcast, where we will dive into topics like: strategies for career growth, wellbeing, and navigating work life challenges; overcoming imposter syndrome; and translating experience and talents to a professional brand," said Michele

C. Meyer-Shipp. "We are excited about embracing this new platform to help us better reach, support, and impact the lives of women who are navigating their careers."

Available on all podcast platforms, "More Than the Dress" will help expand the nonprofit's reach to a younger audience, as well as attract and garner participation from current and new sponsors who want to support the ongoing podcast episodes via advertising.



Listen on Spotify: "More Than the Dress" on Spotify



Listen on Apple Podcasts: "More Than the Dress" on Apple Podcasts



About Dress for Success:



Dress for Success is the leading global nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. Whether it's career coaching and job-skill readiness, upskilling and reskilling, providing networks and community, or styling and professional attire, Dress for Success helps women succeed in work and in life. Dress for Success builds confidence and determination from the inside out. For more than 26 years, the organization has served more than 1.3 million women across 135 affiliates in more than 20 countries.



For media inquiries, collaborations, or more information, please contact:



Patrice Anderson, VP of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide®

