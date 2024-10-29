AI Knocks On The Door Of Fintech - Industry Experts Gather For The Eleventh Year Of Fintech Connect 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech Connect, Europe's only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, returns this December to the ExCel centre in London.

Over the course of two days, 4th and 5th December 2024, more than 2000 attendees will meet and with leaders and innovators from across the fintech sector. More than 100 speakers will take to the stage on a range of topics that are expected to define the course of the fintech ecosystem, including the role of AI in services and the innovation vs regulation debate.

With over 80 sessions, engaging workshops, start-up showcases and an extensive exhibition floor, attendees will have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge tech demos that highlight the most innovative solutions driving the transformation of the global payments landscape.

This event, comprising two focused topic streams – Innovation and Implementation – boasts an exceptional line-up of renowned experts and leading figures from across the fintech ecosystem including speakers from HSBC, Starling Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, Bank of Ireland, TUI GROUP, Asos.com, Jaguar Land Rover, Uber and Bumble. With voices from regulators, investors, technology innovators, traditional banks, merchants and challenger banks, the latest trends propelling fintech forward will be discussed, including:

AI and ML



Exploring the use of advanced AI to enhance banking products for the consumer

Partnering AI with fintech successfully and core lessons learned

Customer-facing generative AI, and how to use enhanced tools without impacting consumer experience Ensuring trust, transparency, and safety while incorporating new AI technologies across the business

Open Banking



Uncovering the key to a successful fintech partnership

Identifying considerations of a third-party company for successful onboarding and implementation Operationalising fintech at scale throughout the business



Innovation VS Regulation



Understanding how to keep your payments fraud-proof

Ensuring payment leaders work to update their security features Using digital identity verification to keep your payments secure



Laurence Coldicott, Senior Content Director at FinTech Connect, said:“With the recent growth and transformation of the fintech ecosystem, events such as FinTech Connect are important to help you stay on top of all the action through the wealth of resources we have to offer.”

“This year's event is a testament to our commitment to bring together global fintech thought leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders to reflect on and define the industry. Year after year, we remain true to our original mission: to connect, collaborate, and explore the future of finance.”

FinTech Connect 2024's media attendees get free entry and will be able to conduct interviews, briefings and meetings in the event's interactive media room. Media can register to attend here .

The full agenda, list of speakers, keynote panel and content themes can be found here .

Register your interest in attending or exhibiting:

Merchants interested in attending can register for free access to 'All Area Pass'.

Those interested in having their company represented as a sponsor or exhibitor can get in touch here for more information.

Start-ups are also encouraged to participate- FinTech Connect offers special rates for start-up companies to take part as exhibitors, find out how to get involved here .

About Fintech Connect

FinTech Connect is where large teams from major financial institutions go to assess the latest innovations on the market, and where FinTechs come to accelerate dialogues with digital buyers with responsibility across digital transformation, payments, financial security, RegTech and blockchain.

The 2024 event will bring together 2,000+ of the fintech community to share best practice, showcase new products and solutions and shape financial services of the future. The two-day conference and exhibition offer a comprehensive program of interactive workshops, multiple fireside chats, innovative tech demos, and multiple networking opportunities.

