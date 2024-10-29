Msheireb Properties Celebrates Qatar Tourism Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, the leading sustainable developer in Qatar, announced winning several prestigious awards at the Qatar Awards 2024, presented by Qatar Tourism and UNWTO, for the second consecutive year.

Msheireb Downtown Doha and Msheireb Museums won multiple awards that confirm their excellence in sustainable tourism and heritage preservation, reflecting their distinction as outstanding destinations for living, working, and leisure in Qatar.

In the hospitality sector, Msheireb Properties' hotels received several awards, including Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Mandarin Oriental Doha, and Premier Inn Doha Education City Hotel.

The Qatar Tourism Awards recognise innovation and excellence in the nation's tourism sector, aiming to raise awareness of Qatar as a world-class tourism and leisure destination. These awards highlight standout experiences and commend the efforts of key players who enrich the visitor journey, enabling Qatar's growth as a hub for cultural and environmental tourism.

CEO of Msheireb Properties Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, expressed his excitement about the company's strong performance at the awards:“We're honoured to see our contributions to Qatar's dynamic tourism landscape acknowledged once again. The Qatar Tourism Awards celebrate the very best of the industry, and it's a special distinction for us to be recognised among them. We'd also like to congratulate all the other winners---last night's ceremony truly showcased the depth of talent that makes Qatar a leading regional and global destination.”

Msheireb Properties' developments earned multiple prestigious recognitions this year: Msheireb Downtown Doha was named Leading Sustainable Attraction, while Msheireb Museums received the Iconic Local Attraction award. The company's hospitality portfolio achieved remarkable success, with Mandarin Oriental Doha winning Outstanding 5-Star Hotel, and Zulal Wellness Resort securing two awards: Exceptional Resort Experience and Exceptional Spa Experience through its Chiva-Som, Hua Hin facility.

Adding to these achievements, Premier Inn Doha Education City Hotel was recognized as the Outstanding 3-Star Hotel.

Eng. Al Kuwari added:“Msheireb Downtown is rapidly becoming a must-visit locale for travelers seeking a unique cultural journey---one that blends modern innovation with authentic Qatari heritage. It's a privilege to have revitalised Doha's historical core while supporting Qatar's sustainable urban living goals as outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

As a key cultural and tourist destination, Msheireb Downtown Doha contributes to the growth of Qatar's tourism sector by promoting cultural exchange, nurturing social interaction, and championing sustainability. The project embodies the nation's commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible tourism.

Eng. Al Kuwari concluded:“These awards reflect the hard work of our entire team. We remain dedicated to preserving Qatar's rich cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of sustainable development. By leveraging innovative technologies and creating meaningful cultural experiences, we'll continue to attract diverse visitors and solidify Msheireb Downtown Doha as a vital cultural hub for years to come.”