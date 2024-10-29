'80% Strokes Preventable Through Management Of Key Health Conditions'
Date
10/29/2024 12:07:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar-
On World Stroke Day, renowned neurologist Dr Sushil Razdan said that up to 80% of strokes can be prevented by effectively managing hypertension, diabetes and obesity.
Dr Razdan highlighted the critical importance of early detection and consistent management of these risk factors to significantly reduce the likelihood of experiencing a stroke.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that lifestyle changes-such as maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, and closely monitoring blood pressure and blood sugar levels-are essential for stroke prevention.“Stroke is the third leading cause of death worldwide, impacting countless lives. People die from strokes or suffer disabilities as a result. Even those who recover need careful management,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The noted neurologist explained that recent advances in stroke management include thrombosis treatments (clot-busting therapies), surgeries like thrombectomy, and new antiplatelet drugs, all of which have improved patient outcomes. However, he reiterated that prevention is paramount.
“It is believed that 80% of strokes can be prevented by managing hypertension, treating diabetes, addressing obesity, avoiding nighttime snoring, and, most importantly, quitting smoking,” he added.
Read Also
'Sedentary Lifestyle Increases Risk Of Osteoporosis'
High BP Affects Breathing Capacity But Physical Activity Can Help: Study
Dr Sushil urged people to recognise the early symptoms of stroke, which include speech disturbances, visual changes and weakness in the arms or legs.“This is crucial because we refer to this as the 'window period'-a critical 2 to 3 hours when the effects of a stroke can be reversed,” he said.
He said that with proper management, including physiotherapy and medication, recovery after a stroke is possible.“My message is to invest in your health, which is the best investment one can make. This includes avoiding smoking, exercising regularly, managing stress, and controlling hypertension and diabetes. By following these guidelines, we can create a healthier today and tomorrow,” Dr Razdan concluded.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29102024000215011059ID1108827286
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.