'80% Strokes Preventable Through Management Of Key Health Conditions'

Dr Razdan highlighted the critical importance of early detection and consistent management of these risk factors to significantly reduce the likelihood of experiencing a stroke.

He said that lifestyle changes-such as maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, and closely monitoring blood pressure and blood sugar levels-are essential for stroke prevention.“Stroke is the third leading cause of death worldwide, impacting countless lives. People die from strokes or suffer disabilities as a result. Even those who recover need careful management,” he said.

The noted neurologist explained that recent advances in stroke management include thrombosis treatments (clot-busting therapies), surgeries like thrombectomy, and new antiplatelet drugs, all of which have improved patient outcomes. However, he reiterated that prevention is paramount.

“It is believed that 80% of strokes can be prevented by managing hypertension, treating diabetes, addressing obesity, avoiding nighttime snoring, and, most importantly, quitting smoking,” he added.

Dr Sushil urged people to recognise the early symptoms of stroke, which include speech disturbances, visual changes and weakness in the arms or legs.“This is crucial because we refer to this as the 'window period'-a critical 2 to 3 hours when the effects of a stroke can be reversed,” he said.

He said that with proper management, including physiotherapy and medication, recovery after a stroke is possible.“My message is to invest in your health, which is the best investment one can make. This includes avoiding smoking, exercising regularly, managing stress, and controlling hypertension and diabetes. By following these guidelines, we can create a healthier today and tomorrow,” Dr Razdan concluded.

