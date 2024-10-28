The Hospitality Show 2024 Kicks Off With GM Summit And Inspirational Keynote Session With José Andrés

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) celebrated a successful kick-off to The Hospitality Show (The Show), the industry's leading and operations event. The second annual event, taking place this week at the Henry B. González Center in San Antonio, Texas, began with AHLA's annual GM Summit, recognizing top achievements of general managers who are the backbone of the industry.

Setting the tone for a theme of streamlining operational efficiency and driving profitability for the entire hospitality industry, the program continued with the panel“Navigating the Dynamics of Ownership and Management,” moderated by Chirag Shah, Executive Vice President of Federal and Political Affairs and Counsel, AHLA . The session explored the complex dynamics among management, ownership, and franchising. Kevin Jacobs, CFO & President of Global Development, Hilton , and Mitch Patel, Founder and CEO, Vision Hospitality Group , discussed the power of unity, strategic partnerships, and the benefits of aligning these relationships.

A powerful keynote presentation followed, delivered by José Andrés, Chef, Restaurateur, and Humanitarian. Titled“Changing the World Through the Power of Food,” Andrés shared his passion for inspiring positive change, encouraging the audience to join him in using food as a force for good.

Hospitality owners, operators, management companies, developers, asset managers, procurement leaders, and technology innovators later gathered at the Welcome Reception, sponsored by DIRECTV® HOSPITALITY, at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Honoring San Antonio's iconic Day of the Dead celebrations, the reception featured a festive Día de los Muertos theme, celebrating the city's rich culture and heritage.

The Show continues tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 29, with the grand opening of the 2024 expo floor. Attendees are invited to explore over 400 vendors offering the latest in operational and technology solutions aimed at streamlining performance and enhancing profitability.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 takes place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at .

