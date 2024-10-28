Cinc Visits AFU Units On Zaporizhzhia Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the units defending Zaporizhzhia region, where he analyzed the situation in the combat zones and reviewed the troops' of weapons and equipment.

Syrskyi shared this update on , as reported by Ukrinform.

He noted that combat activities of varying intensity are ongoing in Zaporizhzhia region, with Russian forces deploying assault and bomber aircraft, drones of all types, combined with artillery and mortar fire.

Syrskyi highlighted that the primary objective in these conditions is to reinforce the defensive positions on the most challenging areas of the front and to ensure the maximum resilience of the defense lines.

"In order to implement necessary measures and respond promptly, I planned my visit to the military units conducting defense operations in this region," the commander stated.

on

Together with brigade commanders, Syrskyi conducted a detailed analysis of the combat situation, as well as the supply of ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare equipment to the units.

"Special attention was given to preparations for defensive operations in the autumn-winter season. Measures were taken to supply units with additional weapons, equipment, and all essential resources, " he added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces targeted the Orikhiv sector, launching 16 airstrikes on the Mala Tokmachka area.