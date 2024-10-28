APA Corporation Appoints Kenneth Fisher To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has announced the appointment of Kenneth M. Fisher to its board of directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ken to the APA board of directors,” said Lamar McKay, APA's non-executive board chair.“Ken brings with him a wealth of and leadership experience across the oil and value chain. His experience will provide the board with valuable insight and guidance as we continue to responsibly meet the world's needs.”

Mr. Fisher, 62, currently serves as the executive vice president and chief financial officer for ChampionX. Previously, he was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Noble Energy Inc. until its acquisition by Chevron in October 2020. Mr. Fisher joined Noble Energy in 2009 and also served as chair of the board of directors of Noble Midstream Partners.

Prior to joining Noble, Mr. Fisher served in several senior leadership roles at Shell plc, including executive vice president, finance, for upstream Americas, director of strategy and business development, executive vice president, strategy and portfolio for the global downstream business and CFO for Shell Oil Products U.S. Mr. Fisher began his career at General Electric Company, where he held various financial positions of increasing responsibilities. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a B.B.A. degree in business administration/finance.

