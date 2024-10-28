Savvas Learning Company's Envision Mathematics © 2024 Earns Highest Rating From Edreports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

enVision K-12 math series receives "All-Green" rating for delivering high-quality, standards-aligned instructional material across all grade levels

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, is excited to announce that enVision

Mathematics © 2024, the newest edition of its proven-effective math series for grades K-12, has received the highest rating of "All-Green" from EdReports.

"We appreciate EdReports for recognizing enVision math for high-quality instruction that accelerates academic outcomes."

The classroom-tested, teacher-loved enVision K-12 math series provides evidence-based, standards-aligned content, combined with personalized adaptive learning, to support all students in developing deep conceptual math understanding, procedural skills, and fluency. The new edition offers expanded digital resources and even more high-interest, student-centered activities that engage learners in real-world, meaningful math. Also included are a variety of new instructional support tools to save teachers time while providing them flexibility for lesson planning.

Offering vertical alignment from kindergarten through grade 12, the curriculum is designed to provide continuity from year-to-year - something that school districts like Johnston County Public Schools in North Carolina value. Seeking a cohesive, high-quality core math curriculum that it could roll out districtwide, Johnston County chose enVision because of its rigor, digital learning components, and engaging lessons. Adopting enVision also ensured that every student in the district receives equitable access to the same high-quality math resources.

Not only did enVision provide that cohesiveness across the grades, but it also provided students with engaging content and activities that helped them connect learning math to their everyday lives. "It makes them think in real-world contexts," said Casey McLamb, a Johnston County middle school math teacher. "So then they're like, 'Oh! 'That's why baseball players' stats are what they are!' They think outside the box."

"We love this curriculum," McLamb added. "We've seen the effect. We've seen the growth. We've seen what it does."

The entire enVision K-12 math series that earned EdReports' "All-Green" rating - the highest tier within EdReports' ratings scale - includes enVision Mathematics for grades K-5 and 6-8 , as well as enVision A|G|A (Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2) for high school. EdReports is the highly regarded, independent nonprofit that seeks to improve education by providing reviews of K-12 instructional materials and applying evidence-based analysis in evaluating programs. In its evaluation of math programs for focus and coherence; rigor and mathematical practices; and usability, EdReports determined that the full enVision series consistently delivers high-quality, standards-aligned instructional material across all grade levels. Read the full reviews of enVision on EdReports .

"Savvas strives to empower educators with the highest-quality math curriculum that supports their students' academic growth and skills development," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We appreciate EdReports for recognizing our entire enVision math series for its high-quality instruction that both engages students and accelerates academic outcomes."

Accessible on the Savvas Realize platform, enVision offers the flexibility of digital, print, and blended instruction, providing math teachers with the tools they need to personalize learning for all students. The program's proven instructional design combines problem-based and visual learning to create deep understanding, offering students multiple ways to learn. Its newly updated features include:



Student-Led Learning Activities: High-interest, hands-on tasks add to an array of multimedia lessons and project-based learning activities.

Flexible Teacher Support: Embedded teacher support and meaningful professional development are built into the program. Ready-made, customizable instructional materials for each lesson make teacher preparation quick and easy.

Family Engagement Resources: Shareable digital resources for every lesson are designed to empower families with easy-to-understand topic previews and lesson summaries, along with worked-out homework examples, learning videos, and suggestions for math practice at home. Personalized Student Practice: Savvy Adaptive Practice delivers just-right math instruction and personalized practice automatically in real-time, allowing students to review prerequisite concepts or accelerate forward as they practice.

"With a wealth of student-centered activities that give students real choice in how they learn and apply math," said Forsa.

"enVision provides math teachers with what they need to keep their students engaged and excited to explore mathematics concepts that are relevant to the world around them."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

