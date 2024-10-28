CRS Launches $25K“Inspiring The Human Spirit” Award To Celebrate 25 Years Of Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Commercial Recreation Specialists Awards Inspirational Leaders Within the Recreation Industry

- Ron Romens, Co-Founder and PresidentVERONA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) marks a quarter-century of excellence by announcing the launch of the“Inspiring the Human Spirit” Award, an annual accolade designed to celebrate and support visionaries in the recreation industry.This award, totaling $25,000, will recognize five individuals or organizations who have profoundly impacted people through the field of recreation and that embody the core values that have driven CRS's success.“To celebrate our success and growth over the last 25 years, we decided to give something back to the recreation industry which has been so good to us,” says Ron Romens, Co-Founder and President of Commercial Recreation Specialists.“The Inspiring the Human Spirit award is our way of honoring those who have been instrumental in developing the field of recreation and inspiring others. Each recipient will receive a $5,000 check and a set of inspirational wind chimes to remind them of how they inspire those they serve."In November 2024, CRS will present five $5,000 awards to the winners along with a unique wind chime, symbolizing the inspiration they bring to their communities.The“Inspiring the Human Spirit” Award is not just about recognizing innovation; it's about celebrating the values that have been at the heart of CRS since its inception.These core values have been the driving force behind the company's sustained growth and success, guiding every decision and fostering a culture of excellence and service within the recreation industry.CRS Core Values:.Servant Mentality: As a company and as individuals we succeed through serving others..Results Oriented: Our success is measured by the success of those we serve..Fun Experts: We value play/recreation, the different ways people play, and the positive effect it has on all levels of society..Entrepreneurial Spirit: We're innovative; we figure it out, take calculated risks, and are not afraid of failure..Continual & Experiential Learners: We are dynamic, striving to always learn and growing through our experiences.About Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS):Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) has been a beacon of innovation and quality in the recreation industry since its founding in 1999. Based in Verona, Wis., CRS provides a wide array of products and services designed to enhance the recreational experience for communities, organizations, and individuals. The company is steadfast in its mission to inspire the human spirit through recreation.For more information about the“Inspiring the Human Spirit” Award or to learn more about Commercial Recreation Specialists, please visit or contact their press contact.

