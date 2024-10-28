Crypto Overcomes Last Week's Corrective Sentiment
Date
10/28/2024 2:10:45 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
Last week, the Cryptocurrency market was dominated by a risk-off sentiment that saw the total crypto market capitalisation fall from $2.4 trillion to $2.2 trillion. However, on Saturday, higher volumes led to a price recovery, bringing the market back to the $2.3 trillion valuation it started the week with. The sentiment index is at 72, having been in the 69-74 range for the past twelve days.
