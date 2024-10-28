عربي


Crypto Overcomes Last Week's Corrective Sentiment


10/28/2024 2:10:45 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

Market Picture

Last week, the Cryptocurrency market was dominated by a risk-off sentiment that saw the total crypto market capitalisation fall from $2.4 trillion to $2.2 trillion. However, on Saturday, higher volumes led to a price recovery, bringing the market back to the $2.3 trillion valuation it started the week with. The sentiment index is at 72, having been in the 69-74 range for the past twelve days.

Bitcoin climbed to $68.4K, entering the range of the last six days. Last week, the market corrected the October 10th-20th gains, potentially paving the way for fresh upside momentum. Fibonacci pattern extensions suggest a
potential upside to $76K, but the $70K and $72K areas could be a notable obstacle on the way.

News
Background

Inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs continued for a third week, albeit at a slower pace. According to data from SoSoValue, inflows into BTC ETFs totalled $997.7 million last week, bringing the total to $21.93 billion since their launch in January.

The Ethereum ETF saw renewed outflows, totalling $24.5 million last week. Net outflows have risen to $504.4 million since the product's launch.

Options on Deribit indicate only a 10% chance of Bitcoin hitting $100,000, notes CoinDesk analyst Omkar Godbole. Most market participants expect BTC to move towards the $80,000 mark.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

Bitcoin alone isn't enough to kick off the altcoin season just yet. According to Hashkey Capital, the altcoin season will be when BTC crosses $80K. Historically, the altcoin rally has been associated with BTC's market dominance index rising to levels in the 62-70% range.

According to the Wall Street Journal, US authorities are investigating USDT issuer Tether for alleged violations of sanctions and anti-money laundering rules. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino denies the information about the investigation.

The FxPro
Analyst Team

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

