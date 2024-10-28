Keysight Expands Regenerative Power System Solutions To Support Electric Vehicles And Renewable Energy Systems

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Addition of two models for power options of 20kW and 30kW at 500V increases range of applications to enhance high power systems innovation Boosts testing capability on the discharge and charge of batteries at successive constant power levels with power priority added

SANTA ROSA, Calif., October 28, 2024 /3BL/ - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), has expanded its regenerative power system series with two new models, supporting power options of 20kW and 30kW at 500V. In addition, the release is enhanced with power priority that allows users to program the output power seamlessly across the zero point when transitioning between positive and negative.

As electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems continue to evolve, the demand for robust testing equipment is increasingly critical. The 500V models enable engineers to implement higher current and power solutions to support a wider range of applications, including battery-powered solutions in agriculture, residential energy storage, and compact transportation such as e-scooters, e-bikes, and motorcycles.

The Keysight RP7900 series regenerative power system is a family of bi-directional, regenerative DC power supplies with highly integrated safety features. The regenerative capability enables the power normally consumed to be returned to the grid cleanly, saving costs associated with energy consumption and cooling.

Key benefits of the regenerative power system series include:



Enables smooth transitions: Easier to switch between sourcing and sinking without affecting the power supply's output characteristics.

Increased safety protection: The solid-state output disconnect switch provides rapid protection and smooth on/off transitions upon fault detection.

Flexible voltage and current combinations: The auto-ranging capability provides a broad spectrum of voltage and current combinations within a single power supply, enabling engineers to adapt to fluctuating test requirements without changing equipment.

Enhanced testing speed: With a command-processing time of less than 1 millisecond, the solution boosts testing throughput, enabling engineers to obtain faster results and enhance efficiency. Ensures highly accurate testing: The concurrent voltage and current measurement capabilities deliver high precision and resolution testing, empowering engineers to validate their designs with confidence and to optimize performance.

Michael Reser, Automotive and Energy Solution EV Segment Director at Keysight, said: “The ability to test EV batteries is critical to supporting future innovation. At Keysight we are committed to providing the tools needed to build better batteries faster, while ensuring performance and safety. By expanding our product line to test at 500V, we are continuing to deliver on this while supporting a wider range of use cases to keep pace with the rapidly evolving EV market.”

Resources

Product page: RP7900 Series Regenerative Power Supplies

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.