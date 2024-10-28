Areal.Ai Expands AI-Powered Closing Solutions With Areal Closer Copilot, Completing An End-To-End Automation Suite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Areal Logo

Enhancing lender efficiency with comprehensive AI-powered solutions for loan verification, fee balancing, and seamless closing processes.

- Argun Kilic, CEO at Areal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Areal , a leading AI solution provider for the industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of Areal Closer Copilot , a pioneering AI-powered solution designed to streamline the verification of loan conditions across all loan types. This launch builds on the success of Areal's Automated CD Balancer , released last year, which transformed how lenders balance fees and manage Closing Disclosures (CDs). With the addition of Areal Closer Copilot, Areal now offers a complete suite of AI-driven tools tailored to simplify every step of the closing process, providing unmatched efficiency and accuracy for lenders.

A Seamless End-to-End Closing Solution

Areal Closer Copilot brings powerful AI-driven capabilities to automate the traditionally manual and time-consuming process of loan condition verification. This tool examines closed loan packages, validating data integrity, required signatures, and necessary stamps to ensure compliance and accuracy. Together with the previously released Automated CD Balancer, which handles fee balancing and CD preparation, the Closer Copilot completes Areal's end-to-end closing solution, allowing lenders to confidently expedite loan processing from closing disclosures to loan closure.

“With Areal Closer Copilot, we're building on the foundation we set with Automated CD Balancer, empowering lenders with a complete, automated solution for all closing needs,” said Argun Kilic, CEO at Areal. This addition makes Areal a key closing platform to provide lenders with an end-to-end AI solution for loan condition verification, fee balancing, and data integrity, dramatically improving speed, accuracy, and efficiency.”

Expanding on Success: Automated CD Balancer

Since its release last year, the Automated CD Balancer has been successfully adopted by lenders and title companies for its ability to automate complex fee balancing tasks with unparalleled accuracy. By reducing time and resource demands, the Automated CD Balancer has become essential for lenders seeking to simplify CD preparation while ensuring regulatory compliance and accuracy. With the new Closer Copilot, lenders now gain access to a comprehensive AI solution that addresses every aspect of the closing process - from initial CD to loan review adjustments.

Key Benefits of Areal Closer Copilot and Automated CD Balancer:

- Complete Loan Condition Checks: Closer Copilot automates loan package verification, checking for all necessary signatures, stamps, and data accuracy to ensure regulatory compliance.

- Automated Fee Balancing: The Automated CD Balancer eliminates the manual fee balancing process, streamlining CD preparation and boosting lender productivity.

- Comprehensive Loan Type Support: Both tools support a wide range of loan types, enabling versatility and reliability across diverse lender portfolios.

- Efficiency and Cost Savings: By automating key aspects of the closing process, Areal Closer Copilot and Automated CD Balancer reduce operational costs and processing times, enhancing client satisfaction.

About Areal

Areal is an innovative AI platform designed specifically for the real estate industry. With cutting-edge solutions that harness the latest advances in AI and natural language understanding, Areal empowers real estate professionals with tools that drive efficiency, accuracy, and dependability. Since the release of the Automated CD Balancer, Areal has set new standards for closing processes, and with the introduction of Areal Closer Copilot, the platform offers lenders a complete suite of AI-powered tools to meet all their closing needs.

Argun Kilic

Areal

+1 415-275-2577

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.