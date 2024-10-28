Surgical Notes Releases E-Book On ASC Billing Company Red Flags

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Latest guide from surgery center billing leader discusses the qualities ASCs should avoid and look for when outsourcing revenue cycle management.

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and revenue cycle management solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has published its latest detailed, illustrated titled "ASC Billing Companies: Red Flags to Watch For ."

Continue Reading

Available now, the complimentary guide identifies the warning signs for ASCs researching billing companies. These indicators speak to issues experienced by existing billing company clients and within the company's operations and approach to the delivery of revenue cycle services. Among the red flags highlighted: poor communications, decreasing collections, reporting problems, declining financial metrics, limited analytics, disorganized management and staff, lack of ongoing support, and lackluster commitment to security.

This complimentary, illustrated guide identifies the warning signs for ASCs researching billing companies.

Post thi

The e-book also shares insight on "green flags" centers should seek in a billing company, what ASCs should expect from a good transition process when changing billing companies, and how Surgical Notes provides clients with a highly effective, efficient transition process.

While outsourcing revenue cycle management can be a great decision that delivers substantial, tangible benefits, many ASCs are finding that not all vendors measure up. The information shared in this e-book will empower surgery centers to make a sound, educated decision when choosing the partner that will deliver on the significant value of outsourced ASC billing.

"Outsourced billing is a proven solution helping ASCs achieve a wide range of improvements throughout their operations," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "Unfortunately, many surgery centers have experienced the harm that can come from trusting the wrong billing company. While we have helped many of these ASCs reverse their misfortune, we hate to see any surgery center go through this experience. We hope readers of our new resource gain a better understanding of what to be cautious of when seeking a billing partner and how to better ensure the company they select is well-positioned to meet and exceed their revenue cycle management needs."

Request the "ASC Billing Companies: Red Flags to Watch For" e-book on the Surgical Notes website . The release of this new e-book follows other popular Surgical Notes e-books:



"Overcome Top ASC Challenges With Outsourced Billing ," identifying challenges ASCs face and exploring how outsourced billing helps overcome these barriers to success.

"Next-Generation ASC Analytics in Action ," detailing the value of and need for more advanced ASC analytics and reporting.

"Differentiating ASC Billing Companies: Characteristics That Matter Most Today ," explaining the key differentiators between ASC billing companies.

"ASC Growth Playbook: Essential Guide for Surgery Center Success ," sharing numerous strategies for growing an ASC and building on its success.

"ASC Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Partners: What Qualities Matter Beyond the Bottom Line ," summarizing the most important qualities surgery centers should look for in an ASC billing partner.

"ASC Revenue Cycle Key Performance Indicators to Monitor ," providing extensive information for surgery centers on more than 15 financial key performance indicators (KPIs).

"Outsourcing Your ASC's Revenue Cycle: How to Know When It's Time ," sharing in-depth information on revenue cycle management outsourcing for ASCs.

"A Comprehensive Guide to Choosing an ASC Revenue Cycle Management Partner ," offering critical steps to follow when considering an outsourcing provider. "Small Revenue Cycle Changes That Deliver Big Improvements ," identifying best practices for the entire ASC revenue cycle that can improve performance and staff productivity.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience

provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements

that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit

.



SOURCE Surgical Notes

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED