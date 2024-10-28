PM Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Bhopal Extension Building 'Kautilya Bhavan' Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday will virtually inaugurate the newly constructed extension building of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - 'Kautilya Bhavan', here.

'Kautilya Bhavan', is a part of the expansion of AIIMS established in Madhya Pradesh in 2012.

The six-storey building, equipped with modern facilities, came up at a cost of Rs 64.44 crore. It will be the new administrative block of the premier Central government-run medical institution in Bhopal.

AIIMS Bhopal Director Ajay Singh said the development is a significant step towards revolutionising the healthcare services in Madhya Pradesh.

An advanced drone service will also be launched, enabling safe and efficient transport of essential medical supplies, Singh told IANS.

Singh also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the expansion of AIIMS Bhopal, which has become the most reliable health care service at an affordable cost.

"AIIMS Bhopal is not only improving the quality of healthcare services but also enhancing access to regional health services. This building reflects our commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare to all," Singh told IANS.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate three new medical colleges in Mandsaur, Shivani and Neemuch districts in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told the mediapersons.

CM Yadav further said that he will attend the programme (inauguration) in Mandsaur, while Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will be present in Shivani.

Some other ministers will be attending the programme in Neemuch.

Notably, the new AIIMS building would be the second project PM Modi will be inaugurating in Madhya Pradesh within a span of 10 days.

Earlier, on October 20, he had virtually inaugurated the new terminal building of the Rewa airport.

CM Mohan Yadav termed the inauguration of the terminal building a Diwali gift by PM Modi, saying the facility would boost the development of the state's Vindhya region.

The Madhya Pradesh CM said that his government will facilitate the residents of Vindhya region to travel by air at a fare of Rs 999 from Rewa airport to state capital Bhopal for a month.