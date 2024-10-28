Internshala launches The Great Internship Festival — Brings 40,000+ internships for Indian students

(MENAFN- Internshala) Reliance Capital, FirstCry, Godrej, Lakmé, Genpact, Audi, Aditya Birla Capital, IHCL (Taj Group), Cromā, Schbang, The Economic Times, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more top brands are among the participating organisations



Internshala, the leading career-tech platform, has launched its latest initiative, “The Great Internship Festival”, bringing over 40,000 internship opportunities for students across India. Students from all educational fields of study can apply to these internships, with the application window opening from 26th October 2024.



Under this initiative, companies of all sizes including big brands, enterprises, SMEs, and startups are hiring interns. Some of the prominent brands participating include Reliance Capital, FirstCry, Godrej, Lakmé, Genpact, Audi, Aditya Birla Capital, IHCL (Taj Group), Cromā, Schbang, Tommy Hilfiger, and The Economic Times.



As a part of the initiative, aspiring students will be able to apply to internships free of cost across diverse profiles based on their skill set and interests. These profiles include but are not limited to marketing, law, accounting, digital marketing, web development, Python development, content writing, sales, human resources, business development, social media marketing, data analytics, operations, product management, graphic design, video editing, programming, and finance.



Under this campaign, the selected interns stand a chance to earn a minimum guaranteed stipend of ₹5,000 per month, with the possibility to earn as much as ₹2.4 lacs during their internship.



All students seeking internships are eligible to apply, whether they're beginners looking for their first opportunity or those with prior experience aiming to enhance their resume with additional internships. Students can find internships in various work models including in-office, virtual, or part-time internships.



On the launch of The Great Internship Festival, Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Internshala, said, “At Internshala, right from the beginning, we have been on a mission to get Indian students career-ready through skilling and internships. As a part of this, we constantly strive to connect the aspiring Indian youth with the best of career opportunities. This festive season, we are excited to present The Great Internship Festival, a celebration of career opportunities for students across India. Whether it’s your first internship, whether you're seeking to gain experience with top industry names, or you are looking to gain more practical experience with internships, this initiative offers something for everyone. We are proud to partner with so many prominent companies in the country to provide Indian students with highly rewarding and meaningful internships.”



For more information or to apply to the internships, please visit:



MENAFN28102024006078013233ID1108825035