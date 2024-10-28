$570 Million Of Wealth Shared With Workers Since Launch Of Ownership Works

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The nonprofit's 2024 Impact Report showcases milestones in wealth shared with workers through shared ownership.



Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization with a mission to increase prosperity through shared ownership at work and a goal to create $20 billion in wealth for workers by 2030, announced today the release of its 2024 Impact Report.

showcases Ownership Works' latest impact numbers, most notably its milestone of sharing more than $570 million of wealth with workers since the organization's launch in 2021.



"We're thrilled to share the significant progress that Ownership Works has made towards establishing employee ownership as the new future of work - one that allows all workers to participate in the value they help create," said Anna-Lisa Miller, founding executive director of Ownership Works. "We are deeply grateful to our movement builders, including Ownership Works' founding partners, who help make this significant impact possible."

Highlights of the 2024 Impact Report include:



Wealth Shared



$570,195,260 of wealth has been shared with workers - excluding senior management - who wouldn't have otherwise participated in shared ownership.

$176,591,871 of wealth has been shared with low- to moderate-income workers. $143,597,714 of wealth has been shared with workers of color.

Program Progress



113 companies have implemented board-approved shared ownership plans. 163,479 employees have been impacted by shared ownership.

"The Ford Foundation is proud to support Ownership Works to increase prosperity for all through shared ownership, a key mechanism for helping to end inequality worldwide," said Sarita Gupta, vice president of U.S. programs, Ford Foundation. "The impact figures published in Ownership Works' latest report make it clear that employee ownership is rapidly gaining momentum and fostering a brighter future for businesses and workers alike."

To learn more about Ownership Works' timely mission to establish broad-based employee ownership as the new norm at work, please visit ownershipworks/mission .

About Ownership Works

Ownership Works is a nonprofit organization on a mission to increase prosperity through shared ownership at work. The organization partners with business leaders and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to become owners at work and participate in the success they help create. To learn more, please visit ownershipworks .

