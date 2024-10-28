(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

XP also adds former Oracle executive and Bessemer Venture Partners leader Jeff Epstein to its board of directors

XP Health,

a company dedicated to modernizing vision care with a digital-first vision, announced two key partnerships with leading platforms that access many

employers and benefits plans: Employee Navigator, one of the nation's leading benefits administration platforms, and Bennie, an employee benefits that provides an easy way to access and understand benefits.

These exciting new partnerships will expand XP Health's reach to more potential members and make the vision care experience even more seamless for both employees and human resources managers.

XP Health secures impactful partnerships with Employee Navigator and Bennie on the heels of major Series B funding

The partnership with Employee Navigator will allow XP Health to

offer six different vision programs

with rates ready to go for customers – with no individual quoting required. XP Health's pre-packaged vision programs

will be available in Employee Navigator's Marketplace, both at an employer-sponsored and employee voluntary

level, eliminating the complexity and wait times for quoting and empowering brokers to provide top-tier vision care

immediately and seamlessly without the usual back-and-forth.



"We are super excited that XP Health is integrated on Employee Navigator!" exclaimed Matt Mink, managing principal, OneDigital a power user of Employee Navigator. "This will enable us to seamlessly bring XP Health to all of our clients who are looking for better vision care."

Like Employee Navigator, Bennie's platform brings XP Health access to additional members and additional seamlessness to the process. Bennie customers will be able to access XP Health via Bennie's Employer Marketplace, where administrators can browse and select benefit options to add to their organization's offerings.

Founded in 2019, Bennie's all-in-one platform brings competitive plans to their members for an easy, convenient benefits experience. The Bennie Marketplace offers members discounted rates on a wide range of insurances, family planning tools, and health and wellness solutions. The Bennie App makes it easy for employees to fully benefit from their benefits and access plan information, find in-network doctors, and chat with a healthcare concierge about questions regarding claims, coverage, and more.

"Like XP Health, we are here because the benefits industry needs to change," said Ronelle Lichman, director of partnerships, Bennie. "At Bennie, we understand that companies are eager to find simple, modern, and useful solutions for vision care that seamlessly integrate into one platform for all of their benefits and HR needs."

"Both Employee Navigator and Bennie offer leading platforms that will mesh with our offerings. The vision programs will be branded as XP Health, with Employee Navigator as the conduit to brokers and their clients," added Ryan VanOverbeke, chief commercial officer, XP Health. "Our pre-packaged vision programs are available instantly in Bennie's Employer Marketplace and live in the coming months in Employee Navigator's Marketplace, eliminating the complexity and wait times for quoting, empowering brokers to provide top-tier care offerings immediately and seamlessly without the usual back-and-forth.

These impactful partnerships come on the heels of XP Health's new

$33.2 million Series B infusion round of funding led by

global fintech VC firm QED Investors with other prominent investors including

Canvas Ventures, Semper Virens, American Family Ventures, HC9 Ventures, Valor Capital Group, and Manchester Story. The company offers vision care programs that help reduce employee expenses, while providing refreshingly pleasant consumer experiences. Its vision programs cover more than 250,000 people and have seen rapid growth in the last two years since launching its platform, expanding from 30 to over 3000 business customers, including DocuSign, Navistar, Chegg, Sequoia Consulting, and strategic partners like The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Continuing on its growth trajectory, XP Health has also welcomed to its board of directors noted Silicon Valley executive and investor Jeff Epstein, former executive vice president and CFO of Oracle, and operating partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. Jeff is a board member of several companies including Okta ($12 billion market cap), Twilio ($11 billion market cap) and the non-profit Kaiser Permanente ($100 billion revenue).

"Healthcare is a challenging and exciting sector, and XP Health's vision care programs are changing the way vision care is offered with new depth of choice for patients and new opportunities for employers to look out for their employees," said Jeff Epstein, operating partner at Bessemer Venture Partners and XP Health board member. "I look forward to bringing my experience with technology and healthcare to support XP Health's continued rapid growth and success."

About XP Health

XP Health democratizes access to high-quality, delightful experiences in vision care that doubles coverage and reduces costs. It is a

digital-first vision platform focused on eye exams and eyewear that uses customer-centric design and technology to create a better member experience and improve access. XP Health was founded to combat the often confusing, expensive, and frustrating experiences common with vision care. XP Health was named to Fast Company's 2021 list of "The World's Most Innovative Companies," and over the past couple of years has expanded from 30 to 3000+ customers, including DocuSign, Navistar, Chegg, Sequoia Consulting, and strategic partner Guardian Life Insurance. To learn more visit

xphealth .

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits and HR software company integrated with over 400+ of the nation's leading insurance carriers, payroll companies, and TPA's. Its platform delivers brokers and employers a connected digital experience, streamlining the management of everything from online enrollment and onboarding to ACA reporting, time off tracking, and more. The company currently works with more than 5,000 brokers, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 175,000 companies and 14+ million employees and dependents. For more information, visit

About Bennie

Bennie provides a modern, cost-effective approach to employee benefits with a user-friendly app and world-class brokerage services. The Bennie App is a go-to resource for employees to easily find and understand benefits information. From viewing ID cards to finding in-network providers to connecting with Ask Bennie (a dedicated healthcare concierge service within the app), employees have the benefits information and tools they need. To learn more, visit Bennie

or contact us today .

Media Contacts

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

(212) 399-0026

[email protected]



Chris Flores

Bennie Media

(866) 319-7358

[email protected]

Employee Navigator

(301) 583-5180

[email protected]

