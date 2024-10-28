Morales Survives Alleged Shooting In Bolivia, Blames Arce Government

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Evo Morales, Bolivia's ex-president, faced a harrowing ordeal on Sunday. He claims the current tried to kill him. Morales shared a showing bullet holes in his car's windshield.



The incident occurred during ongoing tensions in Bolivia. Morales' supporters have been blocking roads for weeks. They're backing him in his troubles. The blockades have disrupted food and deliveries across the country.



Morales took to social to accuse the government. He stated that elite state agents attempted to take his life. The former leader described a chase involving two vehicles following his car.



President Luis Arce, once Morales ' ally, condemned violence in politics. He called for a thorough investigation into the incident. The government had previously accused Morales of destabilizing the country.



A statement from Morales' political faction provided more details. It claimed that armed men in black ambushed Morales' convoy near a military base. A video showed a frantic chase where Morales switched cars.







Morales later said in a radio interview that bullets narrowly missed him. He demanded that Arce fire his ministers if he didn't order the attack. The incident has drawn support for Morales from regional leftist allies.

Rising Tensions in Bolivia

Bolivia's Deputy Security Minister denied any police operation against Morales. The government promised to investigate all reports, true or false. This event adds to the growing political divide in Bolivia .



Morales served three terms as president before resigning in 2019. Arce, his former finance minister, won the election the following year. Both men now plan to run in the 2025 election.



The country faces economic challenges, including dwindling gas production and rising inflation. These issues are fueling internal political struggles. Morales also faces allegations of relationships with minors, which he denies.



As Bolivia approaches the 2025 election, tensions continue to rise. The alleged assassination attempt has further complicated the political landscape. It remains to be seen how this incident will affect the country's future.

MENAFN28102024007421016031ID1108824644