Al-Qassam Brigades target Israeli military vehicles in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Sunday that they targeted Israeli military vehicles in northern Gaza. In their statement via Telegram, they reported successfully striking a Zionist personnel carrier and two D9 military bulldozers using explosive devices near the eastern cemetery east of Jabalia. Additionally, they claimed to have attacked an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with a Shawaz explosive device close to the Al-Nathr station within the Jabalia refugee camp.



The ongoing situation in northern Gaza remains tense, with the Israeli conducting ground incursions and bombardments aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinian residents. Since the cross-border incursion by Hamas last October, the Israeli military has intensified its offensive in the Gaza Strip, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



As a result of the conflict, nearly 43,000 people have been reported killed, the majority of whom are women and children, with over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities. The relentless Israeli offensive has displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, exacerbated by an ongoing blockade that has led to critical shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.



In addition to the humanitarian crisis, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice concerning its actions in Gaza, raising significant legal and ethical questions about the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians.

