MAXSUN 800 SERIES MOTHERBOARD LAUNCH EVENT HELD IN BEIJING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26,

MAXSUN held a major launch event at the Sheraton Grand Beijing, introducing the high-performance 800 Series motherboards under the theme "AI-Driven Future . Power Beyond Limits." This series features 12 innovative models, emphasizing MAXSUN 's commitment to merging nature-inspired aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Key models - the MS-iCraft Z890 Pacific, MS-iCraft Z890 Vertex, and MS-iCraft Z890 Arctic - are designed to cater to the diverse needs of performance users, gamers, and enthusiasts.

MAXSUN LAUNCHES 12 NEW Z890 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS

Continue Reading

Each of these flagship models boasts the Intel® Z890 chipset and supports Intel® 15th Gen processors through the LGA1851 socket, delivering compatibility with Intel's latest technologies. The MS-iCraft Z890 Pacific offers extensive connectivity options, with four M.2 slots, a high-speed PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and 5Gb Ethernet. Ideal for data-heavy tasks, it includes an SFF-8654 4i server-grade interface for additional expansion and high-speed data transmission. Its ATX form factor is designed to accommodate demanding hardware configurations, making it an excellent choice for power users.

The MS-iCraft Z890 Vertex is tailored for overclocking and high memory performance, supporting up to 9000 MHz DDR5 memory in dual channels and a maximum of 128GB capacity. With a focus on rapid response and stability, the Vertex model utilizes two SFF-8654 4i interfaces for expanded storage and connectivity options. The Vertex's PCIe 5.0 slot supports x16 channel splitting, enabling flexible multi-GPU setups. Additionally, this model is equipped with Realtek 5Gb Ethernet and Intel Wi-Fi 7 for high-speed networking.

For users seeking a versatile balance between performance and features, the MS-iCraft Z890 Arctic offers comprehensive connectivity with four M.2 slots, USB 40G Type-C interfaces, and an SFF-8654 4i port for added flexibility. This model also supports up to 256GB of DDR5 memory, ensuring high performance in multitasking environments. With its Realtek 5Gb Ethernet and Intel Wi-Fi 7, the Arctic model caters to users who need reliable networking for gaming and streaming.

All three models emphasize user convenience with a PCIe quick-release system, debug LEDs, and MAXSUN's enhanced PTM UI BIOS, which incorporates mobile-app-inspired navigation for intuitive control. The BIOS provides simplified, two-layer interaction, and the MAXSU VIEW display control program allows users to personalize their systems with real-time data, DIY animations, and display customization.

These models highlight MAXSUN 's leadership in motherboard technology, setting new benchmarks in the industry as the company continues to pioneer future-forward solutions.

Media Contact:

Xiaodi Mao, maoxiaodi@sk1999. com

SOURCE MAXSUN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED