American Public Education, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Monday, November 4, 2024 At 5:00Pm ET

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI ), a portfolio of education companies providing online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning to over 125,000 students through four subsidiary institutions will hold a conference call on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2024 ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time)
Webcast: 3Q24 Webcast Link
The Company will also provide a link at
for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.
A replay of the conference call will also be available through November 18, 2024.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI ), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing, and Graduate School USA (GSUSA), provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.
APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.
Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 13,500 students across its 22 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Childhood Education and Justice Studies.
Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** and serves approximately 2,800 total students.
Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.
Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit .
Media Inquiries
Frank Tutalo
Director, Public Relations
American Public Education, Inc.
[email protected]
571-358-3042
Investor Relations
MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+561 489 5315
