Pumpalarm Offers Cellular Mechanical Room Alarm Kit

The company's cellular-based monitoring system offers comprehensive basement protection with dual sensors and real-time alerts, even during power outages.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PumpAlarm , a pioneer in cellular monitoring solutions, offers a cellular mechanical room worry-free alarm kit , designed to provide comprehensive basement protection through advanced water detection and monitoring capabilities.

The new system combines a micro float switch and floor water sensor to deliver complete basement monitoring, functioning reliably even during power outages. This alarm kit addresses a critical gap in residential protection systems that typically rely on Wi-Fi connectivity.

"We recognized that traditional Wi-Fi-based monitoring systems leave homeowners vulnerable during power failures – exactly when protection is most crucial," said Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm. "Our cellular-based system ensures continuous monitoring and instant alerts regardless of power status, giving property owners true peace of mind."

Key features of the Cellular Mechanical Room Alarm Kit:

.Cellular Connectivity: Provides reliable alerts, even during power outages.

.Comprehensive Protection: Includes a floor water sensor and a micro float switch for complete basement protection.

.Real-time Alerts: Notifies homeowners of water, temperature, power loss, and low battery.

.Easy Installation: Can be installed in minutes.

.Affordable: Annual cellular service is just $49.99 per year.

The Mechanical Room Alarm Kit includes:

.Cellular alarm unit with real-time alert capabilities

.15-foot micro float switch

.Floor water sensor

.Complete installation hardware

.One-year comprehensive warranty

Customer experiences validate the system's effectiveness. "PumpAlarm is very responsive to their customers, and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures," shares John K., a current user.

Thomas J., another satisfied customer, notes, "With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand."

The system monitors multiple critical factors, including:

.Water levels

.Temperature fluctuations

.Power status

.Battery condition

For more information about the Cellular Mechanical Room Alarm Kit or to place an order, visit shop or call +1 888-454-5051.

About PumpAlarm

PumpAlarm (about-us ) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

