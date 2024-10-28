Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Arrives In Doha On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud arrived on Monday to Doha on an official visit. The Qatari Minister of Interior and Commander of Internal Security Force Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al-Thani, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi along with other senior officials welcomed the Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister at the airport. (end) sss

