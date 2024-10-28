(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Machinery Attachment Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction machinery attachment market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $5.78 billion in 2023 to $6.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as a rise in global construction activities, the adoption of advanced construction technologies, expansion in infrastructure development projects, a heightened demand for efficient and versatile machinery, and trends in urbanization and industrialization.

The construction machinery attachment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, growing to $7.46 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing urbanization and infrastructure investments, advancements in attachment design and functionality, a heightened focus on sustainability and eco-friendly construction practices, expansion in the rental equipment market, increased construction activities in emerging markets, and rising adoption of automation and smart construction machinery. Key trends expected during this period include innovations in attachment design and functionality, greater adoption of automation and smart machinery, growth in the rental equipment sector, emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, and continued technological advancements.

The anticipated growth in the construction machinery attachment market is expected to be driven by the rise in construction activities. This increase is attributed to heightened urbanization and infrastructure development, supported by economic growth and population expansion. Additionally, government investments in housing and commercial projects further boost the construction sector. Construction machinery attachments enhance versatility by enabling equipment to perform various tasks such as digging, lifting, and grading, thus improving efficiency and productivity on job sites. For example, in June 2024, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis revealed that the number of new privately owned housing units under construction increased from 1.52 million units in 2021 to 1.69 million units in 2022. Hence, the growth in construction activities is set to propel the construction machinery attachment market.

Key players in the construction machinery attachment market are concentrating on developing advanced solutions, such as AI-powered excavators, to gain a competitive advantage. An AI-powered excavator integrates artificial intelligence technologies to enhance operational efficiency, precision, and safety. For instance, in January 2024, Hyundai Motor Company, a South Korean automobile manufacturer, introduced the AI-powered Concept X excavator. This excavator features autonomous operation driven by advanced algorithms, improving precision and efficiency on construction sites. It operates entirely on electric power, using electric motors and actuators rather than hydraulic systems for its boom arm.

In November 2022, Epiroc AB, a Sweden-based manufacturer of mining and infrastructure equipment, acquired Wain-Roy for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aligns with Epiroc's strategy to strengthen its presence, expand manufacturing capabilities, and enhance product offerings in the North American construction market, thus increasing its competitiveness and growth potential in the region. Wain-Roy is a US-based manufacturer of excavator attachments for the construction industry.

Major companies operating in the construction machinery attachment market are Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Komatsu, Liebherr-International Deutschland, Sandvik Mining and Construction, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators, Doosan Bobcat, SANY America, Epiroc Aktiebolag, Manitou Group, CNH Industrial, Kenco Group, Rockland SAS, Craig Manufacturing, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Geith International, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Strickland Mfg, Mb Crusher India Private Limited, J.C. Bamford Excavators and Teran Industries.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Scope Markets Covered:

By Attachment Type: Excavator Buckets; Grapples; Quick Couplers; Concrete Pulverizers; Rakes; Forks; Other Attachment Types

By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM); Aftermarket

By Application: Earthmoving; Landscaping; Roadwork; Demolition; Miscellaneous By End-Use Industry: Solid Waste Management; Agricultural Farm's Application; Construction; Mining; Trenching Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Construction Machinery Attachment Market Characteristics

3. Construction Machinery Attachment Market Trends and Strategies

4. Construction Machinery Attachment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Construction Machinery Attachment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market, Segmentation by Attachment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Excavator Buckets

Grapples

Quick Couplers

Concrete Pulverizers

Rakes

Forks Other Attachment Types

6.2. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

6.3. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Earthmoving

Landscaping

Roadwork

Demolition Miscellaneous

6.4. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market, Segmentation by End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Solid Waste Management

Agricultural Farm's Application

Construction

Mining Trenching

7. Construction Machinery Attachment Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Construction Machinery Attachment Market

9. China Construction Machinery Attachment Market

10. India Construction Machinery Attachment Market

11. Japan Construction Machinery Attachment Market

12. Australia Construction Machinery Attachment Market

13. Indonesia Construction Machinery Attachment Market

14. South Korea Construction Machinery Attachment Market

15. Western Europe Construction Machinery Attachment Market

16. UK Construction Machinery Attachment Market

17. Germany Construction Machinery Attachment Market

18. France Construction Machinery Attachment Market

19. Italy Construction Machinery Attachment Market

20. Spain Construction Machinery Attachment Market

21. Eastern Europe Construction Machinery Attachment Market

22. Russia Construction Machinery Attachment Market

23. North America Construction Machinery Attachment Market

24. USA Construction Machinery Attachment Market

25. Canada Construction Machinery Attachment Market

26. South America Construction Machinery Attachment Market

27. Brazil Construction Machinery Attachment Market

28. Middle East Construction Machinery Attachment Market

29. Africa Construction Machinery Attachment Market

30. Construction Machinery Attachment Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Construction Machinery Attachment Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Construction Machinery Attachment Market Company Profiles



Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH Sandvik Mining and Construction GmbH

31. Construction Machinery Attachment Market Other Major and Innovative Companies



Volvo Construction Equipment AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd

Doosan Bobcat Inc.

SANY America Inc

Epiroc Aktiebolag

Manitou Group

CNH Industrial N.V.

Kenco Group Inc.

Rockland SAS

Craig Manufacturing Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Geith International Limited

Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Private Limited Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

32. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market Competitive Benchmarking

33. Global Construction Machinery Attachment Market Competitive Dashboard

34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Construction Machinery Attachment Market

35. Construction Machinery Attachment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Construction Machinery Attachment Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Construction Machinery Attachment Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Construction Machinery Attachment Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies

Companies Featured





Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Sandvik Mining and Construction GmbH

Volvo Construction Equipment AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd

Doosan Bobcat Inc.

SANY America Inc

Epiroc Aktiebolag

Manitou Group

CNH Industrial N.V.

Kenco Group Inc.

Rockland SAS

Craig Manufacturing Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Geith International Limited

Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Private Limited

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Strickland Mfg LLC

Mb Crusher India Private Limited

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited Teran Industries Inc.



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Construction Machinery Attachment Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900