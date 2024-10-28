Eviden Manages Coordination Of CYDERCO Project For The European Cybersecurity Competence Center (ECCC)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





Eviden manages coordination of CYDERCO project funded by the European Cybersecurity Competence Center (ECCC)

3-year project co-funded by the European Commission aims to strengthen Security Operation Centers

Paris, France and Bucharest, Romania – Octomber 28, 2024 – Eviden , the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces that it is the coordinator for the CYDERCO (CYber DEtection, Response and Collaboration) project. This European project aims to develop, test, and validate a platform that will support and improve the detection and response capabilities of relevant entities, including private and national SOCs (Security Operations Centers), to fight against cyber threats affecting network and information systems across the European Union.

The project is coordinated by Eviden teams in Romania and is made up of a consortium of 4 partners: Eviden in Romania, Atos in Spain, ISEP (Instituto Superior de Engenharia do Porto) and DNSC (Romanian National Cybersecurity Directorate).

The aim of the platform is to provide SOCs with critical info about threat actors and their Terms Techniques & Procedures (TTPs) and Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), thereby improving collaboration, efficiency, and proactivity in dealing with cyber-attacks.

By combining Eviden and ISEP's expertise in Detection & Response, the following main features will be provided:



Data analytics platform : This will be used by SOCs to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber security threats in a fast and efficient way. The platform will be built using modern technologies to be stable, scalable, and responsive.

Network Traffic Analysis (NTA): The detection of malicious activities in networks is one of the most common cybersecurity problems. NTA monitors network activity to detect malware or abnormal network-level traffic.

Host Intrusion Detection Service (HIDS): Extended host-based intrusion detection for multiple platforms including Linux, Windows and Mac will be developed. The solution provides advanced detection capabilities to detect malicious activities such as rootkits and malware affecting servers and workstations. AI-driven analytics Traditional: SIEM-based security solutions cannot detect complex, targeted, or unknown attacks. Also, they lack efficiency when it comes to analyzing a high volume of varied data. In response, using AI for data analysis will provide superior detection and will defend against next generation cyberattacks.

Eviden will coordinate the Threat Intelligence capabilities to achieve:



Threat Intelligence Sharing : provide secure data sharing and synchronization of events among various entities. It will be able to automatically synchronize events and attributes among different instances.

Threat Intelligence Enrichment : use Threat Intelligence correlation to find and investigate relationships between various threat elements and attributes such as malware, attacks campaigns or and threat actors.

Sighting support : the ability to alert other companies and agencies when an indicator is present on a system or network allows SOC teams to be more proactive when facing cyber-attacks. Rapid distribution : support rapid deployment of signatures and countermeasures across various entities. It will allow services and applications to gather granular indicators which may be enforced by the security controls across entities.

Alex Rusandu, BDS Global Product Director and CyberSec Services External Funding Head, at Eviden, Atos Group: “Eviden will leverage its expert knowledge in Incident Response and Threat Intelligence, its global services and solutions in cybersecurity covering areas such as emergency incident response and managed detection and response, as well as its patented, battle-tested cybersecurity technologies tailored to meet CYDERCO's specific requirements.”

Dan Cîmpean, The Director of Romanian National Cyber Security Directorate: “The CYDERCO project marks a progressive move toward bolstering cybersecurity resilience within the European Union, introducing novel dimensions that promote the evolution of the ecosystem across public and private sector.”

Isabel Praça, Coordinator Professor at ISEP and Senior Researcher at GECAD, and CYDERCO Coordinator :“The CYDERCO project is strategic for the ISEP/GECAD team, as it builds on the work completed during the SATIE and SeCoIIA H2020 projects to achieve high maturity in the solutions developed for SOC analysts. The consortium is highly significant to us, allowing us to collaborate with partners from two different countries, two leading companies, Eviden in Romania and Atos in Spain, which are both recognized leaders in the field. Additionally, we have the privilege of having DNSC as an end-user to test and validate our work in a real-world environment.”

Rodrigo Diaz Rodriguez, Head of Cybersecurity Laboratory, Atos Spain :“CYDERCO will represent a pivotal advancement in fortifying cybersecurity resilience within the EU. Its sophisticated functionalities for threat detection and information sharing will mark a significant stride towards fostering a collaborative ecosystem between public and private entities.”

***

About the project

The project has a duration of 36 months, starting October 1, 2023, and a total budget of 2,881,082 euros, with a funding rate of 50% of the eligible costs of the action. The project consortium is made up of 4 partners from 3 European countries and provides a mix of large industrial entities (Eviden Technologies Romania and Atos Spain), academic institution (ISEP), public sector and technology transfer institution (DNSC). They have well defined complementary expertise and roles that address the crucial needs to generate high-value outcomes. The partners are well positioned to cooperate and collaborate to respond to the technological challenges of CYDERCO combining technological and scientific know-how, industrial and end user perspective, as well as business and market insight. The partners have all the necessary expertise which is required for the successful completion of the CYDERCO project.

October 1st marks an important milestone of the project: 1 year of hard work. During this time, several deliverables were successfully completed such as the Project Handbook, Stakeholders Analysis, Pilot Definition, Platform Design, and the Dissemination and Communication Plan.

More details - Cyber Detection, Response, and Collaboration (CYDERCO) | Eviden

The project financed under Grant Agreement nr. 101128052 is supported by the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre.

The project is funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or European Commission. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About Evide n 1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos Group

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

