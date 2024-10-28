Ministry Of State For Federal National Council Affairs Organises An Awareness Workshop To Raise Health Awareness Among Employees

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 28 October 2024: The of State for National Council Affairs (MFNCA) organised an awareness titled 'Healthy Nutrition and its Role in Healthcare', with an aim to raise awareness amongst its employees. Furthermore, the move reflects the Ministry's efforts to attain the objectives of The National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 in the UAE, which focuses on quality of life in work environments.

The workshop highlighted the concept of nutrition while shedding light on various sources and practices that can improve the quality of life. Furthermore, the workshop included an interactive educational program to boost the potential of employees and equip them with necessary tools and information required to follow a healthy lifestyle both during and after working hours.

In conjunction with the breast cancer awareness month, which falls in October annually, the workshop also provided a medical awareness session on breast cancer. It also conducted medical tests for sugar, blood pressure, measuring cholesterol levels and analysing body mass of the employees

H.E. Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, emphasized that the Ministry is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of its human resources and enhancing awareness of the importance of health. He noted that good health is fundamental to achieving the Ministry's vision and mission and performing duties and tasks assigned in the best possible manner.