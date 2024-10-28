PM Modi, Spanish Prez Inaugurate Tata-Airbus C295 Facility, Pave Way For 'Make In India' In Aviation (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara (Gujarat), Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, alongside Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, marking a major milestone for the "Make in India" initiative in the sector.

The leaders unveiled the Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the C295 military aircraft, developed by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain.

As part of the C295 program, a total of 56 aircraft will be manufactured, with 16 to be delivered by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 to be built within the TATA Aircraft Complex, located on the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) campus in Vadodara. This facility represents the first private-sector FAL for military aircraft in India.

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi and President Sanchez participated in a 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility, engaging with the public and witnessing cultural performances along the way.

At the event, PM Modi highlighted India's rapid development, noting, "This is my friend Pedro Sanchez's first visit to India. Today, we are moving in a new direction to the India-Spain partnership with the production factory of the C295 aircraft. This facility will enhance India-Spain relations and the 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission."

Reflecting on the recent loss, he remarked, "Recently, we lost a great son of the nation, Ratan Tata. If he were here today, he would have been very proud."

PM Modi also recalled his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, where he oversaw the setup of a train coach factory in Vadodara.

"Today, we export metro coaches made in that factory to other countries. I am confident the future holds the same for this aerospace facility," he said.

Speaking on the broader goals, he added, "We are aiming to make India a hub for aviation and aerospace, creating a path for 'Made in India' civil aerospace products."

He emphasised the government's strides in defence manufacturing over the past decade, including expanding private sector participation, restructuring the Ordinance Factories, and establishing defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi also paid homage to Spanish missionary Father Carlos G. Valles, who contributed to Gujarat's culture, stating, "Father Valles enriched our culture, and we honoured him with the Padma Shri award."

The leaders also announced the 2026 celebration of the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI, as PM Modi remarked, "Our partnership is vibrant, like a prism, continuously evolving."

President Sanchez expressed admiration for PM Modi's industrial vision, saying, "Prime Minister Modi, your vision of India as an industrial powerhouse and investment magnet is inspiring. This partnership between Airbus and TATA will bolster India's aerospace industry and pave the way for more European companies."

"This project not only strengthens our industrial ties but also demonstrates Spain's commitment as a strategic and reliable partner, highlighting the Spanish defence industry's capabilities and reputation. Spain, like India, has an ambitious roadmap to modernise its economy," he added.

President Sanchez's three-day visit marks the first by a Spanish leader in 18 years. He was welcomed at the Vadodara airport by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and will also visit Mumbai.

His engagements include the fourth Spain-India Forum, hosted by the Spain-India Council Foundation and the Observer Research Foundation, along with interactions with industry leaders, think tanks, and prominent figures from India's film industry to encourage Indo-Spanish media collaboration.