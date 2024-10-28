The Ladies Ball Podcast Features Dana Hart, President Of The Women's Basketball Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Ladies Ball Podcast hosts Dana Hart, President of the Women's Hall of Fame, to discuss her leadership and the future of the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ladies Ball Podcast has added another significant guest to its roster with the arrival of Dana Hart , the President of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF). Hart, who has served as the WBHOF's leader for over two decades, joins the podcast for an in-depth conversation about her experiences, leadership, and the future of women's basketball.As President of the WBHOF for 21 years, Hart has played a key role in advancing the recognition of women's basketball, overseeing the institution that preserves and celebrates the sport's history. In her discussion with the podcast, she reflects on the responsibilities that come with this position and offers insights into the evolution of the game over the years. Her perspective is precious at a time when women's sports continue to grow in visibility and influence.Hart's appearance marks a significant moment for The Ladies Ball Podcast, which has quickly gained a following for its conversations with figures involved in women's basketball. Host Celeste Gehring, a former LSU player and current analyst for the University of the Pacific Women's Basketball, says the goal of the podcast is to provide a platform for people who contribute to the game in meaningful ways.“This is a great opportunity for us to hear from someone who has been deeply involved with the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame,” says Gehring.“We want to focus on the people who are making an impact, from players and coaches to those who are behind the scenes.”The podcast, now in its seventh episode, continues to attract notable guests from across the basketball community, with future episodes expected to feature more individuals with important roles in the sport. The show highlights players at all levels-high school, college, and professional-as well as coaches and leaders who impact women's basketball. Gehring's background and connections have helped the show bring attention to both established and emerging voices in women's basketball.The Ladies Ball Podcast is dedicated to highlighting the many aspects of women's basketball, with a focus on encouraging greater visibility for the sport. By discussing topics such as leadership, development, and the game's future, the podcast hopes to create a broader conversation around women's sports.Listeners are invited to follow the podcast's social media accounts, @calltotheball and @calltotheballpod , to stay updated on new episodes and support the platform's mission to bring more attention to women's basketball. Gehring emphasizes that fan engagement is a key part of the show's purpose, helping to generate momentum for the future of the sport.Additionally, The Ladies Ball Podcast has strong ties to the larger women's basketball community through its partnership with the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. The podcast is also connected to The Ladies Ball Championship, a national event for girls' basketball teams from 4th grade through high school. This tournament, which will include more than 400 teams, will take place across regional events in spring 2025, leading to a national championship in Knoxville, Tennessee.If you are a player, coach, or involved in the women's basketball community and would like to connect with The Ladies Ball Podcast, reach out to Celeste Gehring at ....For more information on The Ladies Ball Podcast and to listen to the latest episode featuring Dana Hart, follow @calltotheball and @calltotheballpod on Instagram. The podcast aims to keep the conversation going about the importance of women's basketball at all levels.Find The Ladies Ball Podcast across the internet:

Celeste Gehring

The Ladies Ball Podcast

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.