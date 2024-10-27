Canada Delivers Batch Of Armored Personnel Carriers To Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Department of National Defense of Canada has announced the delivery of the first batch of LAV armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. The number of vehicles supplied has not been disclosed.
According to Ukrinform, this information was shared by the Canadian armed forces (CAF) mission supporting Ukraine's Security Forces (CAF with Ukraine) on the social Network X .
“After training on the operation and maintenance of armored combat support vehicles in the 'ambulance' version in Germany, the vehicles were loaded and sent to Ukraine. These vehicles will help Ukraine defend against the unlawful invasion of its territory,” the post says.
Read also: Canada condemns military cooperation between N. Korea , Russia
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 11, Ukraine's Minister of Finance, Serhii Marchenko, signed the Fourth Additional Agreement with the Government of Canada for an additional loan of 400 million Canadian dollars (nearly 300 million USD).
