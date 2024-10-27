Egypt Proposes Two-Day Ceasefire Plan In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi revealed on Sunday an initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza for two days including prisoners exchanged, during joint press with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

Egypt has made efforts to launch an initiative aimed at moving the situation forward by establishing a two-day ceasefire deal, as a preliminary step for a lengthier ceasefire, President El-Sisi said.

He added that the Egyptian initiative would allow for the exchange of four Israeli captives with some Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

El-Sisi stated that people in Gaza are enduring an extremely harsh siege, nearing the point of starvation, and it is crucial for aid to reach them as swiftly as possible.

Tebboune asserted the resilience on the Palestinian people, who have endured unimaginable hardships to remain on their land, steadfastly refusing displacement under the fire of occupying forces.

Regarding the crisis in Sudan, El-Sisi and Tebboune agree that no interference should occur in Sudan's internal affairs while endeavoring to ease tensions to the greatest extent possible.

They stressed the need for an established government in Sudan, which could lead the country toward elections and ensure stability.

Regarding the situation in Libya, both presidents underscored the importance of a government capable of organizing elections that would lead to choosing a legitimate leadership for the nation.

Tebboune affirmed that relations between Egypt and Algeria are flourishing and indicated that he held bilateral discussions with El-Sisi to strengthen the historic cooperation between the two countries. He announced that Algeria is opening its doors to Egyptian companies.

The Algerian President arrived in Cairo on Sunday for an official visit to engage in bilateral talks with his Egyptian counterpart. (end)

