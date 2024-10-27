Amir, Deputy Ruler Of Abu Dhabi Review Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met on Sunday at his office in Lusail Palace, with Deputy of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan along with his accompanying delegation.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum to His Highness the Amir, and their wishes for the Amir's good and happiness and for the Qatari people further development and prosperity.

In response, His Highness the Amir entrusted Sheikh Tahnoun with his greetings to the president and the vice president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, wishing them good health and well-being and the people of the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting discussed enhancing the strong fraternal relations between Qatar and the UAE, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani attended the meeting.

