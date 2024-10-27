Sisi Unveils Plan For Two-Day Gaza Truce, Release Of Four Hostages

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Cairo: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced Sunday a proposal for a two-day truce in the Gaza war that would include a hostage release and could pave the way for a "complete ceasefire".

Sisi, whose has been involved in mediation efforts to end the Gaza war, proposed a "two-day ceasefire" during which "four hostages would be exchanged for some prisoners in Israeli jails", followed by more negotiations within 10 days aiming to secure "a complete ceasefire and the entry of aid" into the Gaza Strip, the president told a news conference in Cairo alongside his visiting Algerian counterpart.