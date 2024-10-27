Arabian Automobiles Reveals Attractive Deal on the INFINITI QX60

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – October 21, 2024: INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is excited to announce an enticing offer on the INFINITI QX60. This deal provides an excellent opportunity to own this luxurious and versatile SUV, complemented by a range of benefits that enhance the ownership experience.



New buyers will appreciate a package that includes one year of complimentary insurance, two pick-up and drop-off services, a three-year service contract, four months of deferred payments, and a five-year unlimited mileage warranty. With these benefits, there's no better time to experience the elegance and advanced features of the QX60.



The model is designed for those who value both style and performance. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth, responsive performance. INFINITI IQ technologies provide a well-connected cabin with advanced safety and driver assistance features, while passengers enjoy seamless INFINITI InTouch™ connectivity, adding a touch of sophistication to every journey.







MENAFN27102024002987014458ID1108821957