Erdogan’s enemy dies, but issue remains

(MENAFN) Fethullah Gülen, the prominent Turkish Islamic preacher accused by Ankara of masterminding the failed coup attempt in 2016, has died at the age of 83 in the United States, where he spent the latter part of his life. His death was reported by various Turkish outlets as well as Herkul, a website closely affiliated with his teachings and movement.



According to Herkul, Gülen passed away on Sunday evening in a hospital after battling serious health complications, including kidney failure and diabetes, which had significantly affected his well-being in recent years.



Living in Pennsylvania for an extended period, Gülen emerged as a figure of considerable interest, not only within religious communities but also within the political arena in Turkey. Following the coup attempt, his movement was perceived as a significant threat to national security by the Turkish government. Ankara has persistently sought his extradition, accusing him of establishing a “parallel state” and engaging in activities intended to undermine the current Turkish leadership.



The confirmation of Gülen's death came from multiple sources, including his nephew, Ebuseleme Gülen, who announced the news on social media. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also verified the reports, noting that Turkish intelligence services had confirmed the information.



Despite Gülen’s passing, the complexities surrounding his movement and its influence on Turkish politics remain unresolved. The implications of his death could reverberate through the political landscape, as the Turkish government continues to navigate the legacy of the coup attempt and its aftermath.

