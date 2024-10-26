Ukrainian Forces Stop Enemy Assault In Donetsk Sector Using FPV Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the National Guard of Ukraine used FPV drones to destroy several units of enemy equipment that Russian invaders were attempting to use to launch an assault in the vicinity of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

The National Guard Central's Territorial Directorate announced this on Facebook, posting a of Russian armoured personnel carriers being hit, Ukrinform reports.

“Several units of equipment attempted to breach defensive lines in the vicinity of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region. However, the assault was thwarted by the Defence Forces,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the attack UAVs company Phoenix unit of the Revenge brigade destroyed five enemy vehicles, an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, a truck, an IFV-2 and eliminated seven occupiers in the Kupiansk sector using drones.