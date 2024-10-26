Russian Artillery Strike On Stanislav: Two Killed, Five Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three more people were reported in Stanislav due to Russian artillery shelling.

This is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“These are men aged 23 and 49, as well as a 52-year-old woman. All sustained blast injuries and concussions. Medical personnel provided assistance at the scene, as the injured declined hospitalization,” the post states.

onto, 21

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces struck Stanislav in Kherson region with artillery, leaving three people killed and two others injured.