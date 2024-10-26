Gujarat News: Ten Rajkot Hotels Get Hoax Bomb Threats- 'Hurry Up And Evacuate'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gujarat News: In a startling incident, at least ten hotels in Rajkot, Gujara , received bomb threat emails on Saturday, which were later determined to be a hoax. The unsettling messages, sent around 12:45 pm, prompted an immediate response from local authorities, including thorough searches conducted by the bomb disposal squad (BDS).

| IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air India get fresh bomb threats

Police inspector SM Jadeja of the Special Operations Group (SOG) reported that the sender, who identified himself as“Kan Den,” claimed to have planted explosives in the hotels, warning that they would detonate within hours. The alarming content of the email read: "I placed bombs in every location of your hotel . The bombs will go off in a few hours. Many innocent lives will be lost today. Hurry up and evacuate the hotel."

Following the threat, police initiated a comprehensive search operation that lasted nearly five hours, concluding around 6 PM. Despite the intense scrutiny, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered.

| Centre pulls up Meta and X as over 300 flights face bombing threats in 2 weeks

Inspector Jadeja stated,“However, nothing suspicious was found after a search operation that lasted nearly five hours.” He added that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threat.

Bomb Threats to Indian Airlines

As many as 33 flights received bomb threats on Saturday , according to PTI report. The report further notes that 11 flights each of IndiGo, Air India and Vistara received the threats on Saturday.

| Govt asks Meta, X to share data on hoax bomb threats to airlines

In 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Govt issues advisory to social media platforms

Amid a spate of hoax bomb threats to multiple airlines , the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

| Air India, Vistara, Akasa and IndiGo planes receive fresh bomb threats

The Centre also asserted that apart from removing or disabling access to such misinformation, social media intermediaries have additional liability under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) to mandatorily report certain offences perceived to be committed by any user of their platform including those with intent to threaten unity, integrity, sovereignty or security of India .

The Government, in an advisory, reminded social media intermediaries that they are obligated under IT rules to provide information under their control or possession and assist investigative agencies within stipulated timeline of up to 72 hours.